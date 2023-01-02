“He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time”: IU writes heartwarming letter to fans regarding her relationship 

On the last day of 2022, internationally beloved superstars IU and Lee Jong-suk went public with their relationship. Following the announcement, both stars wrote a personal letter addressed to their fans, telling them about this monumental moment in their lives.

The LILAC artist shed light on how her relationship with the Big Mouth star initiated and transformed into love. Discussing what attracted her to Lee Jong-suk, she said:

“He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing, and sent me sincere encouragement.”

IU and Lee Jong-suk have been close acquaintances and friends since their first meeting on the set of the Korean music program Inkigayo ten years ago. Their friendship evolved into a more intimate dynamic over time.

According to Korean news media outlet Dispatch, the couple have been dating each other for the last few months and spent Christmas with each other in Japan. While there is no confirmation of this by the agency, the existence of their relationship was officially confirmed on December 31, 2022.

“UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised”: IU expresses her heartfelt gratitude towards her fans

kimthv⁷ 🐻 @taetaebeaarr the fact that lee jongsuk has been a fan of iu ever since. they been friends for a long time already. attending her different concerts, and recently, iu sang the congratulatory song at the wedding of lee jong suk's brother. and now that they're confirmed together— the fact that lee jongsuk has been a fan of iu ever since. they been friends for a long time already. attending her different concerts, and recently, iu sang the congratulatory song at the wedding of lee jong suk's brother. and now that they're confirmed together— https://t.co/gTy810l4ei

The letter to UAENA (IU’s fandom) opened with the K-Pop soloist poignantly expressing her gratitude towards her fans and also apologizing for startling them with the sudden news. She wrote:

“Hello UAENA! Are you all asleep at this time? Wondering where you spent the end of 2022 and if you might have had a bit of confusion on the last day of the year because of me, today I came to relay new year’s greetings along with my gratitude and apologetic feelings.”

Continuing, IU shared how she felt overly cautious due to the nature of the issue:

“Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!”

Proceeding, IU succinctly put what Lee Jong-suk is to her and how their relationship bloomed. Further, she shared that her friends and loved ones are the reasons behind her passion and love for life. She wrote:

“As UAENA always watches over me most closely, I think you must feel that I am in a time where I am emotionally comfortable and doing well. Along with that, I think one of the reasons that my pride and passion for work is surging even more these days is because I have a good friend who compliments me for a long time up close.”

i’m actually in tears they deserve eo it’s the way both iu and lee jongsuk’s letter was abt them describing the other as supportive and encouraging and how their s/o shares their concerns and makes them feel comfortable and yet want to become better people for each otheri’m actually in tears they deserve eo it’s the way both iu and lee jongsuk’s letter was abt them describing the other as supportive and encouraging and how their s/o shares their concerns and makes them feel comfortable and yet want to become better people for each otheri’m actually in tears they deserve eo 😭😭😭 https://t.co/f0wTYQd3GG

Continuing, the IU expressed her heartfelt and sincere apology towards UAENA for causing them concern and thanked them for caring for her. Concluding the short and adorable letter, she wished her fans a happy new year and promises to do better. She wrote:

“Happy New Year everyone. In 2022, which came last year, I was so happy to meet you for the first time in a while and see you up close. I will never forget those overwhelmingly happy moments.I sincerely thank you for having fun with me and being the closest with me for another year! I will run forward without being lazy again this year! I’ll do well.”

Congratulations to the couple!

