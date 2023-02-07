On February 6, TWICE's Mina stunned netizens with her immaculate visuals in a mysterious trailer. The video, titled Opening Trailer, sparked curiosity among fans because of its sudden release, with the trailer photos being posted by the official Twice Japan Twitter account.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans couldn't get over the visuals of the idol, who was seen in a black and silver outfit which gave her a Queen-like aura. In the video, she walks through a door, leading to a place giving off royal vibes.

The trailer photos featured her in an all-white outfit with a silver crown, which once again made her look like a princess.

Needless to say, fans were left swooning over the brand new pictures, with many posting their reactions on social media.

TWICE's Mina sent netizens into a frenzy with her flawless visuals in the opening trailer

Though it is unclear what the opening trailer is for, fans of the K-pop group came up with different theories right after it was posted. Some believe it to be the trailer for the idol's upcoming solo, which she has previously hinted at.

simpfordahyun @0528Dubstar7 @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Is this misamo? Then what if this is MINA SOLO? Omg this is all of minas homework?! @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Is this misamo? Then what if this is MINA SOLO? Omg this is all of minas homework?! 😍😍

Some fans also think that it might be one of her trailers as part of the sub-unit TWICE MISAMO.

Despite the varying theories, everyone seemed to agree that Mina's timeless visuals deserved praised. Netizens flooded the internet after the surprise trailer drop and gushed about the idol's looks.

Fans were surprised and joyous after seeing Mina looking beautiful and charming in the new visuals.

Mina is a Japanese singer and dancer based in South Korea. She is one of three Japanese members of the K-pop girl group TWICE, founded by JYP Entertainment in 2015.

She is known as one of the strongest dancers in both South Korea and Japan since her debut. Moreover, Chosun Ilbo credits her popularity with helping improve relations between Japan and South Korea.

As part of the sub-unit MISAMO, Mina has published a short video. It is the making of the MV to their long-awaited OST, Bouquet, which was released on January 24.

The sub unit is made up of Mina, Sana, and Momo. It is also TWICE's first sub-unit group. The unit's first activity in Japan was the OST, which was sung for TV Asahi's new Friday night series, Liaison-Children's Heart Clinic-.

Cyrus 🐧🐰 TWICEBRICKZ @fatapplezzz ‍♀️ Whether this is the opening trailer for MiSaMo or even Mina solo debut, I’m all in…eyes, ears, heart and wallet open! What a way to start the week 🫠

#OpeningTrailerPhoto_Mina

#MINA #미나 #ミナ #TWICE #트위이스@JYPETWICE_JAPAN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mina has me on my knees, the queen is here‍♀️ Whether this is the opening trailer for MiSaMo or even Mina solo debut, I’m all in…eyes, ears, heart and wallet open! What a way to start the week 🫠 Mina has me on my knees, the queen is here 👑🙇‍♀️ Whether this is the opening trailer for MiSaMo or even Mina solo debut, I’m all in…eyes, ears, heart and wallet open! What a way to start the week 🫠#OpeningTrailerPhoto_Mina#MINA #미나 #ミナ #TWICE #트위이스@JYPETWICE_JAPAN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/i24s2g15b6

Mina was voted in Gallup Korea's annual music poll of 2019 as the 20th most popular idol in South Korea.

Her beauty has always been praised nationally and internationally. In early 2022, Mina was also confirmed as the new muse of the popular South Korean luxury fashion brand, Metrocity. In March 2022, she was confirmed as the global brand ambassador of SK-II, which is one of Japan's leading cosmetic brands.

