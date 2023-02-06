5 must-watch K-dramas featuring Jung Kyung-ho

Having debuted in 2004 with the series Sweet 18, South Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho has since starred in a number of dramas and movies. Reportedly, the 39-year-old actor went against his father’s wishes to become an actor.

Jung Kyung-ho’s father, Jung Eul-young, is a veteran director and has worked on projects such as Life is Beautiful, Mom’s Dead Upset, among others.

Jung Kyung-ho is among those actors in the South Korean industry who is known for his realistic approach to his characters in the dramas he features in. The actor has appeared in a number of hit slice-of-life dramas, including Prison Playbook and Hospital Playlist season 1 and 2.

Currently starring in the ongoing Netflix series Crash Course in Romance, the actor is entertaining K-drama fans every weekend with his witty expressions and chaotic personality.

From Prison Playbook to Cruel City, 5 unmissable K-dramas featuring Jung Kyung-ho

1) Hospital Playlist season 1 and 2

Where to watch: Netflix, TVING

The slice-of-life drama revolves around the lives of five doctors working in different departments of the hospital who have been friends since they were in college. Both seasons showcase the different stories of people who meet these five doctors to get treated and eventually find themselves discovering a new meaning to their lives in a gloomy place like a hospital. Jung Kyung-ho played the character of an associate professor of cardiothoracic surgery in both seasons.

The K-drama takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride where they will feel varying emotions, be it happiness or sadness. It’s not just any other typical medical drama, since it puts emphasis on mistakes, failures, and how one can overcome them. The series is as realistic as it can be, with an ounce of slow-burning romance that enlightens the mood of K-drama fans.

Both seasons included the same cast members, including Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-young, and Jeon Mi-do.

2) When the Devil Calls Your Name

Where to watch: Viki, IQIYI

What happens when a devil agrees to give someone everything that they've dreamed of in their entire life? Money, fame, success, and everything. However, everything comes at a price and in the fantasy drama When The Devil Calls Your Name, Satan asks the protagonist, Ha Rip, to sell his soul to become a successful song-writer for the duration of 10 years.

As commented by many viewers, the drama is an underrated masterpiece and is recognized by other K-drama fans for its unique storyline, Jung Kyung-ho's unresistable charms and visuals, unforgettable OSTs, and chemistry between the leads.

3) Life on Mars

Where to watch: OCN, K-DRAMA YouTube Channel

The action and mystery K-drama Life on Mars is a remake of the British series of the same name, which revolves around an intellectual and successful crime investigation team leader, Han Tae-joon, who has been meticulously working to solve crime cases. However, while working on a serial murder case, he meets with an accident and wakes up in the winter of 1988.

He eventually gets assigned to work at a police station located in a small town. Tae-joon then embarks on a mission to discover why he ended up in 1988. The mystery and suspense of the show gives the viewer enough reason to binge watch the K-drama in one setting.

Jung Kyung-ho played the role of the team leader Tae-joon and shared the screen with actors including Park Sung-woong, Go Ah-sung, Oh Dae-hwan, and Noh Jong-hyun, who played the characters of Kang Dong-cheol, Yoon Na-yeong, Lee Yong-yi, and Jo Nam-shik respectively in the drama.

4) Prison Playbook

Where to watch: Netflix, iQIYI, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar

Helmed and penned by the director Shin Won-ho and screenwriters Jung Bo-hoon and Lee Woo-jung of Hospital Playlist, Jung Kyung-ho worked for a second time with the same trio for Prison Playbook.

Set in a prison, the drama explores the lives of prisoners who have been imprisoned here for one or the other cause. While Kim Je-hyuk gets sentenced to one year in prison for asserting force against the person who tried to physically assault his sister, his friend Lee Joon-ho does his best to help his friends who are prison guards in the same cell his best friend has been imprisoned.

The show sheds light on the life and survival of prison life, bringing onto the table a series of stories that is realistic and as relatable to many viewers. Prison Playbook is a dark-comedy drama that takes its viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions, reminding them how beautiful it is to live no matter where they are.

Park Hae-soo played the role of famous baseball player Kim Je-hyuk and Jung Kyung-ho took on the role of Lee Joon-ho, his best friend.

5) Cruel City

Where to watch: Viki

This drama showcases the organizational and functional life of drug cartels and how ruthlessly they carry out their work to survive.

Newly appointed boss of the drug cartel, Jung Shin-hyun, is unknown and hidden from everyone in the organization. The drama takes an interesting turn when he is accused of murdering another character, Ji Hyung-min's girlfriend. The story then revolves around Shin-hyun putting everything on the line to find out who the true killer is in reality.

Shin-hyun and Hyung-min’s determination to find out who really killed the latter’s girlfriend creates an intriguing storyline that keeps its viewers hooked throughout the end of the series. As the name of the drama suggests, it showcases both the cruelty of getting justice in an unfair world where even the judiciary is corrupt.

Jung Kyung-ho esaayed the role of Shin-hyun and Lee Jae-yoon portrayed the role of Hyung-min.

Jung Kyung-ho is currently starring in the ongoing romance drama Crash Course in Romance, where he plays the role of math teacher Choi Chi-yeol, alongside Jeon Do-yeon playing the role of Nam Haeng-seon. K-drama fans are enjoying the duo’s constant bickering and other amusing moments in the drama.

The sixteen-episode drama Crash Course in Romance airs every Saturday and Sunday and is available to stream on Netflix.

