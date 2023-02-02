Alchemy of Souls’ Go Yoon-jung is reportedly in talks to star alongside Seo In-guk for new fantasy drama Death’s Game

On January 31, it was reported that Alchemy of Souls’ Go Yoon-jung might star in the upcoming fantasy drama Death’s Game.

Her agency, MAA Entertainment, commented that she is currently in talks for the upcoming show and is reviewing the offer:

“Go Yoon Jung is reviewing JTBC’s new drama ‘Death’s Game’ in a positive light after receiving a casting offer.”

Death’s Game is based on a webtoon of the same name and revolves around an unemployed person who has lost all his savings to a bitcoin scam. When he decides to end his life, and 'Death' embarks on a journey to punish him by giving him thirteen chances to live.

Earlier in January, Seo In-guk and Park So-dam were reported to star as leads in the upcoming drama.

Go Yoon-jung will reportedly play the role of Jung Ji-soo, while Seo In-guk will be the main character in Death’s Game

If Go Yoon-jung accepts the casting offer, she will reportedly play the role of Jung Ji-soo, as reported by an industry insider to a Korean media outlet. She will be seen relating to the main character, Choi Yi-jae, if the drama follows the plot of the webtoon. Not many details have been revealed about Yoon-jung's character yet.

Actor Seo In-guk is reportedly going to play the main character of Choi Yi-jae, who will be shown unemployed and seeking jobs but getting rejected. He has invested a lot of money in bitcoin but eventually falls into a scam and loses all of his savings. Meanwhile, his girlfriend also dumps him at the same time.

Having no chance at life, he will decide to end his life and curse death as if it has no worth in a human’s life. As the character will go to die, Park So-dam, who reportedly plays the role of 'Death' in the drama, will decide to punish him for cursing and deameaning her.

Death will give Yi-jae the chance to live thirteen different lives; he has to escape her and outlive the life span of the new person. The show will eventually present the meaning of life and death while showcasing the bickering of Yi-jae and Death.

However, there is a lot of anticipation if Go Yoon-jung will take up the role of Death because of her portrayal of Naksu in the fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls.

It’s highly likely that Park So-dam will play the role of Death in the upcoming drama because of her previous experience and portrayal of emotions and character in her own way. Fans are contemplating between Go Yoon-jung and Park So-dam regarding who will portray Death even though their respective characters have been reported by Korean media.

The eight-episode drama is adapted from the webtoon Death’s Game, aka Lje God Jukseubnida, penned by the writer Lee Won-sik and illustrated by Gul-chan.

More about Go Yoon-jung and Seo In-guk

Go Yoon-jung is one of the rising Korean actresses who has been gaining huge fan-following because of her roles in Korean dramas, including Law School and Alchemy of Souls season 1 and 2. The actress is currently confirmed to star as one of the leading characters in the upcoming Disney plus drama Moving.

Seo In-guk is currently more active in his singing career, having recently released his solo album, Fallen. He has starred in dramas including The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Abyss, Doom AT Your Service and recently starred in Café Minamdang. He is reportedly confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming drama Handwritten and Smoking Gun.

The upcoming fantasy drama Death’s Game will begin filming in February.

