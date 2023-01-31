"That's so random" - Fans shocked as Jackson Wang and Disha Patani spotted enjoying a carriage ride on the streets of Mumbai

On January 31, Jackson Wang shared a series of pictures and videos from his recent performance at the music festival Lollapalooza in India. Among the glimpses the idol shared online, fans found a clip of him and Bollywood actress Disha Patani enjoying a carriage ride on the streets of Mumbai.

Jackson Wang recently arrived in the country to perform at Lollapalooza India held at Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28. He put on a spectacular performance at the music festival, singing tracks including Cruel, 100 ways, and more songs from his recently released solo album Magic Man. He even greeted the crowd with a namaste at the concert.

Indian fans were astonished when they saw the video of their favorite GOT7 member hanging out with the Bollywood actress.

Indian and K-pop fans react to Jackson Wang being spotted with Disha Patani on the streets of Mumbai

On January 29, Jackson Wang rocked Mumbai with his electrifying and spectacular performance on Day 2 of the music festival Lollapalooza.

While the idol expressed his love for Bollywood at the concert, he was also seen enjoying himself on the streets of Mumbai. Known as a humble person, Jackson Wang was seen smiling from ear to ear with the Bollywood actress Disha Patani in an orange-colored carriage. The actress also appeared to be enjoying the idol’s company.

Upon seeing videos of the duo together, some fans were shocked and others were simply jealous. Meanwhile, some felt that because the actress made Jackson Wang feel free and comfortable, they should be thankful to her for giving him company.

Meanwhile, some fans wished that they were in the place of the Bollywood actress and were enjoying a chariot ride with Jackson Wang.

The idol also followed the Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Instagram and she followed him back, showcasing the close bond the two developed within a short period of time. In the past, the actress was also seen talking about BTS and how she is biased towards Kim Tae-hyung. She is known for expressing her love for Korean dramas and K-pop from time to time as well.

Jackson Wang wishes to visit India again

This marked Wang's first-ever performance in India and the debut of the Lollapalooza festival in the country as well. Fans cheered loudly for the idol as he performed elegantly with his dancers to light up the evening.

At the festival, he went on to perform the latest songs from his album Magic Man such as Blue, Dopamine, and more. He didn’t let the crowd go silent even for a second and captivated everyone’s attention with his performance. He confessed that for the last four to five years he has been planning to hold a concert in India and his dream has finally turned into a reality.

The idol also visited a Salwar shop and tried playing the flute on the streets of Mumbai. He immersed himself in the experience of exploring the local culture and seemed to have the time of his life.

At the music festival Lollapalooza India, the idol also expressed his eagerness to spend more time with Indian fans and mentioned he did not wish to leave India. He also revealed that he wanted to hold concerts more often and interact with fans even more. He even stated that he didn’t know any clubbing spots in the city. However, he would love to hit the club with his fans one day.

Jackson Wang also met up with the Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his family. He spent some quality time with them, clicking pictures, hugging Hrithik Roshan’s mother, and comfortably going around the actor's house.

By the end of the music festival, he took to Instagram to express how grateful he was to his Indian fans. He mentioned that from the moment he stepped into Mumbai airport, everything went smoothly and he wished to visit India again.

