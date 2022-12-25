5 moments that prove no one can beat Jackson Wang in being the ultimate gentleman

Many fans believe that Jackson Wang is synonymous with the word gentleman, and there are many moments that prove the same. Be it with men, women, or kids, on camera or off camera, the GOT7 member has always been praised for his neverending list of gentlemanly qualities.

He's one of the most humble and honest K-pop idols, who's never failed to be the nicest soul, even in situations where it was right for him to raise his temper.

Jackson Wang has quite simply got it all, mesmerizing visuals, impressive vocals, show-stopping dancing skills, refreshing humor, and an unmatched personality. Wang, who undoubtedly has the key to everyone's heart, is considered the ultimate standard for men among his fans, setting the bar very high for other men.

5 times Jackson Wang proved that he is an ultimate gentleman

1) Asking fans if they're taken before he takes them on-stage

During his stop in Kuala Lumpur for his MAGIC MAN World Tour, Jackson Wang went around to the audience to choose a fan and take them on stage to perform his sound, I LOVE YOU 3000, which was a collaboration with Stephanie Poetri. Instead of randomly picking someone out, he made sure to ask whether the fans were taken or married before he took them on stage.

His gentleman-like qualities don't stop there. Even on stage, he offered the fan his jacket to make sure she was seated comfortably and continued to interact with her in the sweetest way possible. Though many fans were aching to switch places, they were also swooned by the action.

2) Joyfully washing a grandmother's feet

A sob-worthy showcase of Jackson Wang as the ultimate gentleman requires tracking back to a few years ago when he visited a grandmother at an old age home. Upon enquiring if the staff helped her wash her feet, the elderly woman replied by saying that she does it herself. The part where everyone grabbed tissues was when Jackson Wang jumped for joy when he could wash her legs.

ACROSS THE UNIVERSE DISCONTINUED @doobidubabb and also throwback to that time when he jumped out of joy when a grandma let him to wash her feet, put on a moisturizer and smell it and then told her that her feet is now smells good...we really don't deserve a Jackson Wang and also throwback to that time when he jumped out of joy when a grandma let him to wash her feet, put on a moisturizer and smell it and then told her that her feet is now smells good...we really don't deserve a Jackson Wang 💚 https://t.co/AXDL6xSZ4S

He continued to shower her with love and compliments, making her the happiest person on the planet that day. Many found his extreme humbleness and overflowing sweetness to be an unmatched quality, rightfully proving his label as the ultimate gentleman.

3) Making sure that Kring Kim is comfortable on her seat

During the 2022 K-pop Masterz show in Manila, Jackson Wang sat down with the MC of the show, Kring Kim, for an interview following his solo performance. While they were getting ready for the interview, Jackson, being the gentleman he is, went in front of Kring Kim, who was on a chair to cover her from the audience. He then placed a towel on her lap to ensure she was comfortable.

Kring Kim was flustered by the sudden sweet gesture, while Jackson, on the other hand, acted like it was the most natural thing. Regardless, fans were found falling for Jackson Wang all over again.

4) Putting others before himself

The Nescafe Gold Crema event that Jackson Wang attended following his collaboration with the coffee company is another showcase of endless respect and care for others. During the show, there were many parts where Jackson made sure the staff and other attendees of the show were safe.

𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐙. @SELC0RE if someone asks me to describe jackson wang in one word, it would be "gentleman" most definitely. if someone asks me to describe jackson wang in one word, it would be "gentleman" most definitely. https://t.co/XllWJwHb4z

At one point, the show was hit with sudden rain, and Jackson's priority seemed to be everyone but himself. While making sure that others weren't getting wet in the rain, he didn't seem to care about getting drenched. As the event came to an end, he requested everyone to get home safely while ensuring that he was fine despite standing in the pouring rain.

5) Gentleman hands during his performance with Jessi

An iconic moment that popped up many times to prove that Jackson Wang is the perfect gentleman was his respect for Jessi during their collaborative performance. In one part of the performance, Jackson, who had to put his arm around Jessi, made sure not to touch her as much as possible.

The small gesture of keeping a stiff hand to show respect for Jessi's personal space was greatly commended by fans.

Another part of the performance had Jessi and Jackson facing each other. To avoid glimpsing at her chest region, Jackson casually closed his eyes, and these small yet huge gestures of respect had fans swooning over him. What fans found most appreciative of his actions was displaying his gentlemanly qualities as the most natural and expected behavior.

missy @sluttinghimout Trust Jackson wang to be a gentleman 🥺 Trust Jackson wang to be a gentleman 🥺 https://t.co/hR2hbs27qI

As Jackson Wang continues to raise the bar for being the ideal man, even people who aren't fans of Jackson can't help but fall head over heels for him. Never beating the ultimate gentleman allegations, Jackson Wang is the standard the K-pop fandom has set for themselves.

