GOT7's Jackson Wang, who is currently headlining his first-ever solo tour - the 2022-2023 Magic Man World Tour - broke down in tears during a performance at his concert.

Known for being the life of a party and joyous in nature, Jackson Wang is indeed human as he got emotional while performing in front of thousands of fans, and also delivered a heartwarming message after his gig.

Magic Man is the second studio album by Jackson, and it consists of some of the biggest hits of the year. One such track, in particular, Blue, is a comforting song about finding peace amidst the chaos.

While performing the song, the Cruel singer burst into tears and later expressed his emotions through a touching message.

GOT7's Jackson Wang delivers meaningful message during Magic Man concert in Bangkok, Thailand

As a successful K-pop idol and singer, Jackson Wang recently performed sold-out concerts in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Impact Arena. He performed for thousands of fans on November 25, 26, and 27.

Overwhelmed by the love of the fans and immersed in the performance, Jackson said:

"Dreaming my whole life for this moment… Everything that I did… my performance, my music, everything that I do… A lot of times, it’s always been … There’s always filter in front of me. There’s always tags in front of me. There’s always labels in front of me. Before anybody look at my work… all these years… They will always filter me… to categorize me into something."

He added:

"And I just want to say it takes… it’s part of the process. That’s why I appreciate it… This moment, I appreciate it so, so, so much. I don’t wanna be labeled. I don’t wanna have tags. I don’t wanna have any filter. I am me. I am Jackson Wang"

Jackson debuted with GOT7 in 2014. However, he has branched out to excel in other departments such as being a soloist, fashion designer, and a successful businessman.

He recently kicked off his Magic Man world tour, which also welcomes popular guests and includes hot stages. The tour will conclude in September 2023. Moreover, he has shared with fans that after the tour finishes, he will step into the acting world.

