Jackson Wang Magic Man World Tour 2023: Locations, tickets, dates and more

Jackson Wang has announced that he will be embarking on his first ever solo headliner world tour.

On Wednesday, September 28, concert promoter AEG Presents confirmed the tour via social media. The tour currently has six dates: three this year and three next. More shows will be announced in the coming months.

Jackson Wang's first six shows will be in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Paris, and Dubai. The former GOT7 member is expected to begin the tour in Bangkok, Thailand on November 26, before continuing on to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 17. On December 23, he will perform in Singapore.

After finishing the Asian leg of the tour, the singer will be in London on January 12, Paris on January 15, and Dubai on February 4. Venues and ticketing information are yet to be announced.

#JacksonWangWorldTour Finally.1st tour in my life. #MAGICMAN is going EVERYWHERE.MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR 2022-2023Stay tuned for more detailsWay more to go. #MAGICMAN WorldTour

Jackson Wang's first world tour dates:

November 26, 2022: Bangkok, Thailand

December 17, 2022: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

December 23, 2022: Singapore

January 12, 2023: London, United Kingdom

January 15, 2023: Paris, France

February 4, 2023: Dubai, UAE

Further ticketing and tour details will be announced soon along with the venue details. Fans can keep an eye out on the singer’s official accounts for the same.

Finally, came out with a link that contains all different options of #MAGICMAN album. ( Global Version )Everything here !LINK

The Magic Man tour will mark the Cruel singer’s first performance in front of fans since parting ways with the K-pop group GOT7.

While Wang is best known for being a member of GOT7, he has achieved solo success, becoming the highest-charting Chinese artist on the Billboard 200 with his first solo album Mirrors, which was released in 2019.

Magic Man is Wang's sophomore album, which reached the Top 15 on the Billboard 200 and the Top 13 on the Billboard Artist 100 in 2022. The highly successful 10-track album includes hits such as "Blue," which was recently released. The high-voltage album is heavily influenced by '70s rock and delves into the realms of toxic love and self-discovery.

More about the singer

Jackson Wang is the first Chinese solo artist to perform on the Coachella main stage in 2022. In August, he also performed at the HITC Festival's grand finale. Today, his large and growing fan base spans the globe, as he is dedicated to putting Chinese culture and music traditions on the map.

Wang founded Team Wang Records and Team Wang Design and has established an eponymous recording label and is involved in the entire music production process, including songwriting, arrangement, and music video production.

Thank u #Malaysia for havin me.Thank u for The passion & how u welcome me. #MAGICMAN will be bk real soon.Til next time

Earlier in the week, the singer was caught in mayhem. When the K-pop idol arrived in Malaysia for his appearance at 'We The Fest,' he was greeted by hundreds of fans at the airport.

As captured by the cameras that documented his arrival, people crowded around the former GOT7 rapper, making it difficult for him to even move. Apart from the artist, the guards also faced difficulty approaching the gate. Despite this, the MAGIC MAN singer politely asked the guards to "calm down" and not push the fans.

