“It’s really hard to bond”: Jackson Wang reveals why he is unable to get married

In a recent interview with the popular WOODY FM radio show, Jackson Wang opened up about his views on dating and marriage.

The GOT7 member is currently stationed in Bangkok, Thailand, for his Magic Man World Tour, where he performed three nights of concerts in the capital city. He took some time out from his busy schedule to do promotions, and in one of the interviews, he candidly spoke about his thoughts on marriage and dating.

He confessed that he wants to get married before he turns 35. This has not been an easy task for him because he is extremely busy with his work and has no time for a romantic relationship.

He explained that by giving a hypothetical example of meeting a potential life partner, he starts talking but realizes he probably needs to catch a flight to work, and the connection is lost. It is difficult to rekindle the spark as his schedule is erratic with odd working hours and traveling.

“You get me? It’s always too short to connect and it’s like “Hey, what are you doing, what's your plan for the following week” and then [I’m like] “Oh yeah, I’m flying out tomorrow.” So it’s really hard to bond.”

Jackson Wang dishes on his past love life in his new radio interview

In a special live interview with the popular WOODY FM radio show, Jackson Wang bared his heart like never before. He spoke about marriage and dating and what kind of obstacles are preventing him from tying the knot.

He revealed that he is not dating anyone at the moment but is open to dating. However, it is hard to get through it due to his extremely busy work life, and he has no time to make long-term connections either.

When asked when he last dated someone, Jackson admitted that he had "something" with a certain someone a year and a half ago. Though he didn’t elaborate much, fans deciphered that he briefly dated someone but didn’t pursue a full-fledged romantic relationship.

He also agreed that dating can have “different levels of deep” and that it depends on how much effort a person puts into their relationship. When it comes to his last relationship, the GOT7 singer revealed that it was in an ambiguous space and didn’t have a definite direction, hence died a natural death.

However, he now hopes to be in a more definitive relationship and wants to marry before he turns 35. He also declared that when he meets his future wife, he will put his “family first.”

“Maybe one day I meet my future wife, and then I think it’s going to be family first.”

Jackson also confessed that he has not been approached by anyone and hasn’t asked anyone out either.

The singer’s fans took to social media to react to his honest thoughts on dating and marriage and hope he will find someone special very soon. Some hilariously confessed that they were in the same boat as Jackson and found his thoughts very relatable.

One fan even referred to his iconic MAMA Awards meme face.

Kanu @Kanu7868790 @jwangmoments @JacksonWang852 I think something is wrong with my brain that I unable to understand🤣. wth It's GREY @jwangmoments @JacksonWang852 I think something is wrong with my brain that I unable to understand🤣. wth It's GREY😭😭😭 https://t.co/3TgYHVqIjn

yangti @yeolPeaches @jwangmoments 🤣 @JacksonWang852 Gonna leave my something in 2022 because it’s not landing 🥲 the way most of us can relate to this is so funny @jwangmoments @JacksonWang852 Gonna leave my something in 2022 because it’s not landing 🥲 the way most of us can relate to this is so funny 😂🤣

aia @alemc94 @jwangmoments

My life has been a series of "somethings"...

‍ @JacksonWang852 Completely understandable...My life has been a series of "somethings"... @jwangmoments @JacksonWang852 Completely understandable...My life has been a series of "somethings"...😮‍💨

LiShi Huang @Reishekoo @jwangmoments @JacksonWang852 A bit funny that you’re trying so hard to explain a situation that seemed complicated but “what the hell is going on” @jwangmoments @JacksonWang852 A bit funny that you’re trying so hard to explain a situation that seemed complicated but “what the hell is going on”😂

Jackson Wang releases an exciting music video for Come Alive

The talented GOT7 all-rounder has released yet another thrilling and exciting music video titled Come Alive from his new and acclaimed sophomore album Magic Man. Written and directed by Jackson himself, the artist puts his acting talent to use as he cosplays as a crazed zombie clown who comes alive in the dead of the night.

Belting out some powerful vocals, Jackson delivers yet another stunning and exhilarating performance via Come Alive, proving yet again why he is truly a Magic Man.

The talented all-round performer is all set to headline 88Rising’s Head in the Clouds festival in Manila today, December 9. He is set to make his India debut next year at Lollapalooza, India where he will perform at the world-renowned music festival on January 28 and 29.

