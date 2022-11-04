“Always been on my bucket list”: Jackson Wang talked about visiting India months before Lollapalooza India revealed lineup

Jackson Wang's Lollapalooza India announcement may have been the biggest surprise for desi K-pop lovers, but the musician appears to have teased the event months earlier in an interview with Rolling Stone India.

The Hong Kong rapper has built an impressive collection of music that crosses genres, culture, and languages since his time as a GOT7 member. He recently released his long-awaited album MAGIC MAN and spoke with Rolling Stone India in September, stating how much he wanted to visit the nation. He had said:

“First of all, I really, really love India. Even since I’ve been an athlete, till now a performer, a singer, entertainer, I’ve traveled a lot around the world but I’ve never been to India and it’s always been on my bucket list. I just really love India and I really want to go.”

Jackson Wang surprises fans by being part of Lollapalooza India lineup, finally achieves his goal of visiting the country

Jackson Wang will be stepping foot in India to perform in front of Indian Ahgases and music enthusiasts at Lollapalooza India in January 2023. The Cruel singer has expressed his love for visiting the country several times over the years, and his dream of performing in India and desi fans getting the opportunity to watch him live has finally come true.

In light of this news, fans may have missed a potential spoiler update from Jackson Wang himself. When Rolling Stone journalist Riddhi Chakraborty asked him about his future plans a few months ago, he responded with a question, asking:

“Maybe a world tour? Hey, when can I visit India, do you think?”

The Cruel singer then expressed his love for India, sharing that visiting the country has been on his “bucket list” for a long time. However, he explained how it is not easy to just pack bags for a performance in another country and the many factors that affect it. He said:

“I always answer that if I want to do a tour, I can do it, but people still need to come watch it, or else I could just do it in my living room by myself. You still need people who can relate to your music and who would love to watch you perform.”

He also discussed the mechanics of getting an artist to do a concert or a world tour in their location, saying:

“So, I don’t know… it’s not something that I can decide, it’s like the industry thing – the label, the promoter, whatever it is, you know, in their region. It’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t think he can sell,’ you know, stuff like that. I’m not saying that they said it, but it’s more like what they wouldn’t say.”

Jackson Wang reiterated that it was not up to him, but the audience. He mentioned:

"The organizers or promoters need to make sure that the people really want to watch the show, watch my show."

The Cruel singer has toured several countries and to desi fans’ delight, India will soon be added to the list. Since promoters and organizers need proof of Jackson Wang’s influence to attract an audience, Lollapalooza India will be an example for him and any potential K-pop artist considering touring the country.

