Hannah Montana’s Jason Earles meets Jackson Wang at MAGIC MAN meet and greet

In a never-imagined yet exciting scenario, Jackson Wang’s meet and greet for MAGIC MAN was attended by Jason Earles of Hannah Montana fame. The now 45-year-old actor is globally recognized as Jackson Stewart, Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus's brother. Watching the Disney and K-pop worlds unite was completely unexpected for fans around the world, and it naturally threw them off guard.

On Sunday, September 11, GOT7’s Jackson Wang held an offline fan meeting in celebration of his latest album, MAGIC MAN, in Long Beach, California. Fans who bought the album had the chance to meet the K-pop artist and click pictures with him.

The meet and greet was also live streamed on Instagram for international fans to watch.

Fans react to Hannah Montana's Jason Earles meeting Jackson Wang in the fan meet

During the MAGIC MAN live stream on Instagram, fans caught a familiar face meeting Jackson Wang. At one point, a group of women were seen posing for a picture with the idol. Among them, fans were quick to spot Jason Earles, who played the role of Jackson in Disney’s hit show, Hannah Montana.

Jason Earles was with his wife Katie Drysen and friends. Fans were delighted to see the two celebrities in one frame. They even praised Earles for standing in multiple hour-long queues with other fans despite being a celebrity himself.

While GOT7’s Jackson Wang was definitely the main man, Jason Earles grabbed the attention of fans even as they waited in line. One fan, Twitter user @montaelude, mentioned that she was waiting in a queue for around three hours behind the celebrity.

Another fan on Twitter with the username @jhopesbarbie clicked a photo with the Hannah Montana actor. Meanwhile, another fan saw him pass by and was left speechless on finding him at GOT7 Jackson Wang’s meet and greet.

Jason Earles’ appearance shook the fandom as they could not grasp the fact that their Disney and K-pop world collided. Fans also noted that the K-pop idol probably did not know him judging by the idol’s actions.

The unexpected interaction had netizens dig deeper into Jason Earles and his wife Katie Drysen’s life. They found out that both the actor and his wife are huge K-pop stans. The duo attended Stray Kids’ recent KCON LA 2022 concert while the latter had a big shelf full of K-pop albums. They even attended MONSTA X’s No Limit US Tour in June this year.

More about Jackson Wang and his recent activities

In other news, the K-pop idol, who dons multiple hats of a singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, designer, director, and CEO, recently opened up about his feelings when he took Vogue behind-the-scenes for his Head in the Clouds Festival performance.

While the artist gave viewers a glimpse of his preparations, he also talked about being depressed and creating MAGIC MAN. He shared that it was his most honest self:

“I’ve been in this industry for 8-9 years to a point that I was lost and everything fell into a loop. You know it’s just things after things, schedules after schedules. I was so depressed.”

He added,

“I just felt like, ‘You know what? Whoever I was, whatever I was, I want [to] just leave that behind and start fresh. And I wanna be me for a second.’ A 100% me. Being honest to my audience and just let them know who I really am.”

Jackson Wang’s MAGIC MAN was released on September 9.

