5 K-pop acts that have expressed their love for Bollywood

K-pop idols often tour around the world for their concerts and promotions. India is a country chock-filled with K-pop fans who desire to see their favorite idol perform in their country. So when a K-pop idol mentions anything related to India, it has fans excited about what that statement could bring in the future.

As it turns out, Bollywood cinema is a very popular form of media in South Korea. Find out which K-pop idols are fans of the genre.

Which K-pop idols like Bollywood movies?

1) VAV

VAV is a seven-member K-pop boy band under A Team Entertainment. They had stated in an interview that they love Aamir Khan and expressed their desire to work with him after they watched 3 Idiots.

Riddhi Chakraborty 🏳️‍🌈 @thisisridz #HypedItUp Such a dream come true to see my boys @VAV_official live! The show was absolutely fantastic and I’m so grateful I got to spend some time with you guys again to talk about India and K-pop. Thank you for coming and please keep your promise and come back soon! 😊 #KIWA Such a dream come true to see my boys @VAV_official live! The show was absolutely fantastic and I’m so grateful I got to spend some time with you guys again to talk about India and K-pop. Thank you for coming and please keep your promise and come back soon! 😊 #KIWA #HypedItUp https://t.co/inW80OHqm1

Six members of the K-pop group came to India in 2019 for a concert they held in Delhi. In the same interview mentioned above, they said they loved the song All Izz Well, and were excited to try Indian kulfi.

2) In2It

In2It is a six-member K-pop boy group. They debuted on 26 October 2017 under MMO Entertainment, but have since gone independent.

CruellaDeVil @ElinaGosh I'm just so HAPPY #IN2IT did it for us, thank you @Official_IN2IT for coming to India and actually performing a Hindi song, and just appreciating our culture. I couldn't attend it but I hope you guys can really turn your dreams into reality 💜 #IN2IT InIndia I'm just so HAPPY #IN2IT did it for us, thank you @Official_IN2IT for coming to India and actually performing a Hindi song, and just appreciating our culture. I couldn't attend it but I hope you guys can really turn your dreams into reality 💜#IN2ITInIndia https://t.co/8I5s1wNZww

In 2019, the group visited India to hold a mini-tour in the country in collaboration with K-pop solo act AleXa. For their performance, the two acts performed a dance cover of a song from Student of the Year 2. In an interview, they stated their love for the movie 3 Idiots, which was trending around the time the members were in middle school.

3) Guanlin

Guanlin is a former member of the Produce 101-origin group Wanna One. On his Instagram, the K-pop idol posted several clips of the movie 3 Idiots, which seems to be very popular in South Korea.

Lai Guanlin (or Lai Kuanlin) is a Taiwanese K-pop idol. He previously used to be a trainee under Cube Entertainment (through which he participated in Produce 101), but has left the agency after filing a lawsuit and terminating his contract.

4) Got7's Jackson

In a Q&A he did with DJ Alex Waters, Jackson stated that he is interested in learning "Indian dialect." Previously, he has also stated that he regularly watches Bollywood movies, calling it "great art".

Jackson also had an Adidas Originals campaign shoot with several other world stars, including the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Jackson's band member, Jinyoung, is also a fan of Bollywood movies.

5) BTS' Jimin

During a VLive stream Jimin held in 2020, he mentioned that he had watched 3 Idiots. The Aamir Khan blockbuster is certainly very popular in South Korea.

Also Read

molly @bangtansuji Jimin watched 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan’s superior movie, what does this mean? It means BTS x Ar Rahman collab soon Jimin watched 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan’s superior movie, what does this mean? It means BTS x Ar Rahman collab soon https://t.co/sO3SCIp3Ye

BTS' RM has also mentioned India several times throughout the years. During an interview with Rolling Stone India in 2017, the K-pop star mentioned that he had sung Tunak Tunak Tun during his middle school days. He also expressed his desire to visit India.

Edited by Sabine Algur