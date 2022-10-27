Jackson Wang will join Lil Nas X for the opening ceremony of 2022 League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals

Riot Games officially announced on October 27 that rapper Jackson Wang will be joining Lil Nas X for the opening ceremony of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals. This is big news since Jackson Wang is arguably one of the most popular rappers from Hong Kong.

However, it is understandable that Riot Games is going all out this time around since there has not been a live opening ceremony for the World Championships after the Covid-19 outbreak. Hence, the company is looking to give fans a ceremony that they will remember for a long time.

However, Jackson Wang is not the only individual who will be joining alongside Lil Nas X as there will also be other artists looking to set the stage on fire.

Jackson Wang will be accompanied by Edda Hayes and Louis Leibfried during League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals opening ceremony

As mentioned previously, Jackson Wang, the highly popular Hong Kong-based rapper, will be joining Lil Nas X for the opening ceremony of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals. Obviously, people already know Lil Nas X since he was the one who performed the theme song for Worlds 2022, "Star Walkin'".

However, the cast and crew taking part in the finals do not end here as two popular names from the League of Legends community, namely Edda Hayes and Louis Leibfried, will also be joining Jackson Wang and Lil Nas X.

Everyone knows the former two as they have been part of some of the most popular songs in League of Legends. Edda Hayes is the voice behind "Warriors", one of the best songs ever made by Riot Games to date.

Louis Leibfried was heavily involved in the song "The Call", the official theme song for season 12. It is also a very popular song that has made a lot of fans fall in love with Louis Leibfried's work. Even Edda Hayes was part of "The Call".

Hence, it is safe to say that Riot Games are going all guns blazing for the Worlds 2022 finals opening ceremony as they want it to be a memorable experience. In 2020 and 2021, the developers were forced to stick with animations and pre-recorded footage on account of Covid-19 restrictions.

From the look of things, Riot Games is set to make a return in style, assembling a number of big artists in one place. The Worlds 2022 finals opening ceremony will take place on November 5.

