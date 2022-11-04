5 interesting facts about Jackson Wang you probably didn’t know

The Lollapalooza India line-up was announced on November 3, and K-pop fans were overjoyed when they heard that Jackson Wang would be one of the artists performing in Mumbai.

Jackson Wang is a singer-songwriter, rapper, producer, and entrepreneur who initially debuted as part of the group GOT7. He is currently releasing music both as a soloist and as a member of GOT7. He recently released his second studio album as a soloist, titled MAGICMAN, which received positive views from critics.

Many fans might not be aware that the K-pop idol has always wanted to come to India and has spoken about his desire to perform for Indian Aghases on numerous occasions.

On a V LIVE broadcast, he even acknowledged Indian fans and mentioned his wish to visit the country with GOT7. Although his first visit to India might not be with the group, it’s heartwarming to learn that his desire to perform for Indian fans was so high that he is coming as a soloist to Lollapalooza India.

Let’s take a look at some other facts about Jackson Wang that fans and non-fans would be interested to know.

Fendi ambassadorship and 4 other facts about Jackson Wang that may surprise you

1) Junior Olympic Fencer

Before moving to South Korea, Jackson was a junior Olympic fencer preparing to establish his career as a sportsperson. He started fencing at the age of 10 and was being trained by his father, who is also a gold medalist in the sport.

Jackson became a junior Olympic-level player at the young age of 16 and was even offered a sports scholarship by Stanford University, which he turned down to move to South Korea and pursue his interest in music.

2) Team Wang

Jackson Wang founded his own record label in 2017 called Team Wang. It is an international record label based out of China and the label manages all his work outside of South Korea. Under the label, he has released two albums and various other singles, including his hit track Papillon.

In 2020, the record label also branched out to form a fashion brand called Team Wang Design that sells some of his own designs.

3) Brand ambassador for Fendi

Jackson Wang has been the China brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Fendi since 2019. His collaboration with the brand goes beyond being an ambassador. Fendi, in collaboration with Jackson’s Team Wang, released a capsule collection containing designs made by the K-pop artist himself.

In 2021, he was even appointed as Fendi's Men's Collection Spokesperson for Greater China for the Roman Luxury House.

4) Master of languages

Jackson is a polyglot. The singer can speak fluent Cantonese, which is his native tongue as well as Mandarin. He also learned Korean during his trainee period in South Korea.

Apart from these three languages, the idol can also speak fluent English and a little bit of French as well as Japanese.

5) PANTHEPACK

Jackson Wang has a thriving career not only in South Korea but also in China. While he is famous as a soloist globally, many do not know that GOT7 is not the only group he is a part of.

Jackson is the creator and member of a hip-hop group called PANTHEPACK, which includes three other members, namely Karencici, the singer-songwriter, J.Sheon, the rapper-producer, and rapper ICE. The group is also represented by the label Team Wang.

Lollapalooza India’s line-up release has set the Indian K-pop community ablaze. Lollapalooza is being held in India on January 28 and 29, 2023, at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai.

