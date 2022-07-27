Lollapalooza India 2023 announced: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

Iconic global music festival Lollapalooza will make its debut in India in January next year, the organizers announced on Wednesday. The two-day music festival will be held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, according to entertainment and ticketing platform BookMyShow (BMS). BookMyShow noted that, it will spearhead Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents.

According to a press release, the festival aims to bring together entertainment enthusiasts, music aficionados across genres, and global and Indian audiences that are seeking unique experiences at par with international standards.

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO of BookMyShow, in a statement, said:

“BookMyShow is proud to bring Lollapalooza to India – making it the eighth country and the fourth continent to do so. With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic.”

Lollapalooza India 2023 dates and tickets

As mentioned above, the Indian iteration of Lollapalooza festival will take place on January 28 and 29. The inaugural edition of the festival in India will be open to over 60,000 fans, featuring four stages with over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally.

Fans can register for the Indian edition of the festival at http://lollaindia.com starting July 27 until July 31. Limited early bird tickets for the pre-registered users will go live from August 1, and will start from Rs 7,000. The star-studded artist line-up for the first-ever India edition of the festival will be announced later this year.

Perry Farrell, Founder of Lollapalooza, said they are excited about its India edition. He said:

“The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East. Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited."

The organisers noted that, this music festival carries the legacy of having changed the course of alternative-rock music on the global stage. From introducing genre-defining acts and artists to the world to making them household names, the festival is a melting pot of myriad genres comprising pop, rock, metal, punk rock and hip-hop as well as indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and techno.

More about the festival

Lollapalooza was launched in 1991 and is globally synonymous with alternative lifestyles, music and culture. So far, the festival has traveled across the world with seven locations across three continents that annually host the event. Everyone feels at home at the festival, for it is credited with celebrating the culture of music, with inclusivity and unique experiences at the centre of it, as per the release.

The festival found its home in Chicago, USA, and has grown to include annual editions across various culturally-rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival so far, before it comes to India in 2023, it stated.

