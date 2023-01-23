“Fashion King”: Fans go wild as Jackson Wang attends Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week

K-pop idol Jackson Wang recently attended Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, held at the Carrée du Louver.

On the same day, the reputed luxury brand announced the Hong Kong-born artist as its newest "house ambassador" by posting about it on all social media platforms. Wang is Louis Vuitton’s most high-profile Chinese ambassador after Kris Wu, with whom the brand cut ties two years ago after he was charged with s*xual assault allegations in 2021.

Jackson Wang attended the menswear showcasing of the French luxury house decked-up in an all-black attire along with bright orange sneakers that made him stand out among the attending crowd.

Upon seeing the GOT7 idol at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show, fans went wild and rushed to their social media platforms to gust about the MAGICMAN artist's stylish appearance.

Jackson Wang showed up at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week showcasing amidst his MAGICMAN World Tour

Jackson Wang is currently in Europe for his ongoing MAGICMAN World Tour and hence made a pit-stop to attend the French luxury house's fashion showcasing.

The acclaimed Hong Kong-born rapper conducted a show in Paris, France, on January 15, and will deliver a concluding show in Dubai in February. MAGICMAN is the newest album released by Wang, which consists of ten tracks, including Blue and his previously released solo songs Blow and Cruel.

Wang was the face of several high-profile brands like Hennessy, Fendi, Pepsi, and Armani Perfume before becoming Louis Vuitton's newest ambassador. Wang is also a businessman, as he owns an entertainment agency, Team Wang, and a fashion brand called Team Wang Designs.

The Come Alive artist was also seen interacting with some other well-known personalities at LV's latest menswear showcasing, including American rapper Tyga, singer Usher, Singaporean-Chinese actor Jasper Liu, and Singaporean singer JJ.

After LV's Paris Fashion Week show, Wang complimented the pieces of the French luxury brand, stating that he wants to purchase many of them:

"I feel like i'm gonna go broke after this man. I saw a lot of different pieces that I really wanna purchase."

Along with his ensemble, fans also observed that the rapper added a grungy-looking lip ring as an accessory for his appearance, which left them in a frenzy. Many also congratulated the singer for becoming the newest ambassador of the prestigious fashion house. Ckeck out a few of these tweets below:

Know more about Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang has been an active member of K-pop group GOT7. Presently, he is working as a solo artist and producing music that he wants his fans to hear. In 2019, he released his first solo studio album, Mirrors.

Since then, he’s been working, composing and producing many singles and other albums. In September 2022, he released his second studio album, MAGICMAN, for which he started his first solo tour in November of the same year.

Jackson Wang is set to hold his first ever Indian concert in Mumbai on January 29, 2023, and hence, fans are eagerly waiting to see the rapper give a spectacular performance.

