“Jackson in India” trends as Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai to perform at Lollapalooza India, greets fans with namaste and more

Jackson Wang arrived in Mumbai, India, on January 28, 2023, to perform at the Lollapalooza India Music Festival, held at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai.

The GOT7 star was welcomed by a huge crowd outside the airport in Mumbai as people rushed to take selfies with him. As Jackson Wang made his way through the parking lot in an all-black attire, enthusiastic fans swarmed to him. Arriving outside the airport after barely escaping the crowd, the idol greeted his Indian fans with a "namaste."

As the idol gave an electrifying and spectacular performance at the music festival, Indian fans continued to express their immense support for him on social media.

“Namaste, this is Jackson Wang, this is Magic Man”: Jackson introduced himself before giving his spectacular performance

Jackson Wang delivered a power-packed and electrifying performance on the second day of the much-awaited music festival. The singer started off with his popular song 100 Ways before performing tracks from his recently released solo album Magic Man. He also danced to his song Cruel, displaying his exceptional choreography skills at the festival.

Moreover, the GOT7 member continued to express his love for India at the festival and revealed that he is a big fan of Bollywood. As he was about to begin his performance, he addressed the cheering crowd, saying:

“Namaste, this is Jackson Wang, this is Magic Man”

He explained how he had wanted to come to India for decades and expressed how he felt about being here to deliver his debut performance in Lollapalooza, India. The singer had apparently been looking forward to this day for a long while now and felt blessed to be among Indian fans. Before delivering his brilliant set, he also hoped that the crowd would enjoy the concert night.

The idol went on to add that he wishes to stay longer in the country and asked fans to let him hit the club and have some fun. He also introduced himself to those in the crowd who didn't know him, talking about his album Magic Man.

Jackson Wang also stated how every day is a new struggle and everyone goes through different levels of ups and downs. The idol, however, encouraged fans by saying how despite the circumstances, one should strive to make an effort to discover the things that make one happy and take greater care of ourselves. He asked fans in the crowd to find the stuff that made them and added a thank you at the end.

As the concert ended, the singer took to his Twitter account, hoping that all those who attended the concert got home safe.

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852

plz get home safe

It means a lot to me to see u all.

After wanting to come here for a decade.

I’m so grateful finally I’m here

I hope i see u tmr Thank u for being there today #India plz get home safeIt means a lot to me to see u all.After wanting to come here for a decade.I’m so grateful finally I’m hereI hope i see u tmr Thank u for being there today #Indiaplz get home safeIt means a lot to me to see u all.After wanting to come here for a decade.I’m so grateful finally I’m hereI hope i see u tmr

As Jackson Wang’s humble nature touched Indian fans, many continued to call him "Magic Man" and shared videos from the music festival with him. Fans were delighted with the performance and flooded social media with praise for his performance. One fan tweeted:

“Jackson in India is going down in history”

Many other artists also delivered some unforgettable performances during the evening, including Greta Van Fleet, Yellow Diaries, Raveena, AP Dhillon, Prateek Kuhad, and others.

More about the "Magic Man"

The Magic Man singer has been an active member of the K-pop group GOT7 since their debut. He is currently working as a solo singer and producing music as well. After releasing his first solo album, Mirrors, he produced his second album, Magic Man, which came out in 2022.

He recently attended Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Fall show on January 19, 2023, in Paris. He showcased his elegant looks at the fashion show and was appointed as the house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Jackson Wang made his first ever debut performance in India at Lollapalooza. Indian fans have enjoyed the singer’s performance with great joy and delight, with both fans and the singer wishing to see each other again soon.

