Fans trend "Protect Jackson Wang" as netizens debate over GOT7 Jackson Wang's controversial speech at his London concert

On January 13, 2023, during Jackson Wang's first solo concert, Magic Man World Tour, in London, a particular speech that the idol gave fired up many controversies online.

Though his speech lasted for about eight minutes, short clips and parts of it went viral, raising disputes regarding the misinterpretation it faced.

The essence of Jackson's speech was about him being an entertainer and about finding one's own standard, though he talked about several other things along the same lines. However, only a certain part of the video, where he spoke about China, is now making the rounds on the internet.

Many interpreted the speech as him supporting or reasoning with the Uyghur Muslim concentration camps in China. Though this was not the case, several netizens believed that Jackson was placing his country on a pedestal.

As they slammed Wang, many internet users came out in support of the idol, trending "Protect Jackson Wang" on Twitter.

jen ✵王 @ATKG7XCIII if you truly cared about the issue, you would’ve done further research, watched the full clip, etc. BUT NO. a lot of you decided to jump on the first (out of context) clip u see and run your silly narratives with it. performative activism at its peak 🤦🏻‍♀️ #ProtectJacksonWang if you truly cared about the issue, you would’ve done further research, watched the full clip, etc. BUT NO. a lot of you decided to jump on the first (out of context) clip u see and run your silly narratives with it. performative activism at its peak 🤦🏻‍♀️ #ProtectJacksonWang

Fans fight back against allegations aimed at Jackson Wang's speech in London

What part of the speech angered social media users?

Regardless of the speech being almost over 8 minutes long, attention was mostly concentrated on short clips and certain sentences that the idol uttered. What initially caught people's attention was the statement:

"This is Jackson Wang from China. I don't give a f*ck about everything else. This is my home, this is my home country."

Jackson then continued:

"There is so much f*cking media talking about bullsh*t, it's not like China. Media, f*ucking media, propaganda bullsh*t. If you travel to China one time, you'll feel like, 'Damn, this is a dope place.' I guarantee."

The idol added:

"I don’t know that game they’re trying to play. I don’t f*cking know. Hey, I’m just an artist, I’m an entertainer. I’m a citizen, I’m a person. I don’t know that sh*t, I don’t give a f*ck. I just want to say that there is a lot of filter about all these media things."

Several netizens interpreted this as Jackson saying that information about Xinjiang's concentration camps housing Uyghur Muslims in tortorous conditions is media propaganda against China and none of it is true.

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852

Thanks for being there in the moment with me. I hope u left the show with some thoughts.

About ur true self.

Ur own standard of happiness.

And what matters to u the most and how can u carry on writing the rest of the plot in ur story.

#MAGICMAN LONDONThanks for being there in the moment with me. I hope u left the show with some thoughts.About ur true self.Ur own standard of happiness.And what matters to u the most and how can u carry on writing the rest of the plot in ur story. LONDON 💋Thanks for being there in the moment with me. I hope u left the show with some thoughts.About ur true self.Ur own standard of happiness.And what matters to u the most and how can u carry on writing the rest of the plot in ur story.#MAGICMAN https://t.co/wRSVpZxlpA

"I don't see any problem with it": Twitterati extend support to Jackson Wang

Soon after snippets from the speech went viral, netizens began criticizing the artist. However, Wang's fans were quick to clear up the hate, and pointed out that it was a result of misinterpretation and lack of context.

Many highlighted that what the idol intended to communicate through his speech was the increase in Asian hate crimes after Covid-19, especially among those living in the United States and the United Kingdom. They clarified that he was in no way supporting or dismissing information about the concentration camps in China.

Fans trended the keywords "Protect Jackson Wang" as a means to turn the story into its actuality and help people understand the real intentions of the GOT7 member.

eli kim🌻🍻 FAN ACCOUNT @sunflower_kims twitter.com/JacksonsMomo/s… 💋 Momo Wang 💋 Fan Account @JacksonsMomo Recently, Jackson Wang has been receiving backlash due to a 30 second clip of this 7 minute speech he made during his concert.



After taking time to research more, I'm hoping this thread will provide better context and understanding for everyone.



Recently, Jackson Wang has been receiving backlash due to a 30 second clip of this 7 minute speech he made during his concert.After taking time to research more, I'm hoping this thread will provide better context and understanding for everyone.https://t.co/aDUUOezekB I saw his speech days ago, but I don't see any problem with it he just basically said "not to hype up everything that you see in the media". Jackson Wang had a very good point in this context in my opinion. Listen to his full speech before you crop it. #ProtectJacksonWang I saw his speech days ago, but I don't see any problem with it he just basically said "not to hype up everything that you see in the media". Jackson Wang had a very good point in this context in my opinion. Listen to his full speech before you crop it. #ProtectJacksonWang twitter.com/JacksonsMomo/s…

JacksonWangMM @JacksonWangBlow

#ProtectJacksonWang

#WeLoveYouJackson

#JacksonWang

@JacksonWang852 Listen to the full speech and those audience at the concert like this lady, not by twisted information. Listen to the full speech and those audience at the concert like this lady, not by twisted information.#ProtectJacksonWang #WeLoveYouJackson #JacksonWang @JacksonWang852 https://t.co/HNywrXPI6t

Ever since the drop of Covid-19, Asian hate crimes have spiked, according to reports from Jabez Lam of Hackney Chinese Community Services during his talks with the BBC.

Fans believe that what Wang was aiming to address was this very fact. Given that the concert was held in London, many speculated that the idol felt the need to address the ongoing issue. Wang has previously also shared tweets regarding the issue.

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852

Hatred and racism of any kind is not acceptable.

I truly believe no one is born hating. Those who have hated must have learned to hate. If anyone can learn to hate then they can learn to love.



#StopAsianHate As an asian myself, what has been happening is truly heartbreaking.Hatred and racism of any kind is not acceptable.I truly believe no one is born hating. Those who have hated must have learned to hate. If anyone can learn to hate then they can learn to love. As an asian myself, what has been happening is truly heartbreaking. Hatred and racism of any kind is not acceptable. I truly believe no one is born hating. Those who have hated must have learned to hate. If anyone can learn to hate then they can learn to love.#StopAsianHate https://t.co/XsCrxpv2QJ

In the rest of his speech, Jackson Wang also touched upon other topics such as the importance of self-love. He also criticized the way society glorifies and idolizes celebrities.

Debbie Davis @Debbie110770 @JacksonWTrends Jackson is the real deal . Love him for who he has became as a strong , kind and so humble down to earth human being on the path and journey that he lived and still lives .. but in addition his music , singing and dancing adds to his being so seasoned and polished. Love him! @JacksonWTrends Jackson is the real deal . Love him for who he has became as a strong , kind and so humble down to earth human being on the path and journey that he lived and still lives .. but in addition his music , singing and dancing adds to his being so seasoned and polished. Love him!❤️

Duo @Duofan4 #ProtectJacksonWang I'm done with this whole topic. For anyone stumbling into this or jumping on the hate train, give this a read if you really cared. I'll continue to support a kind, talented, authentic and ambitious artist. #JacksonWang I'm done with this whole topic. For anyone stumbling into this or jumping on the hate train, give this a read if you really cared. I'll continue to support a kind, talented, authentic and ambitious artist. #JacksonWang #ProtectJacksonWang https://t.co/nON0kd2oAh

ᴍᴀʏʀᴀ ఇ @SuperiorJSW



#ProtectJacksonWang #WeLoveYouJackson •@JacksonWang852 🤍



“hatred & racism of any kind is not acceptable.I truly believe no1 is born hating. those who have hated must have learned to hate. If anyone can learn to hate then they can learn to love.” —JSW “hatred & racism of any kind is not acceptable.I truly believe no1 is born hating. those who have hated must have learned to hate. If anyone can learn to hate then they can learn to love.” —JSW #ProtectJacksonWang #WeLoveYouJackson •@JacksonWang852 🤍 https://t.co/WdpRyMbufp

The accompanied controversy of Jackson Wang's partnership termination with Adidas

Several netizens also tied up Wang's speech with his recent termination of the partnership with Adidas upon realizing that the fashion brand halted the use of Xinjiang cotton.

cdrama tweets @dramapotatoe [trending] After statement from Adidas alleging forced labor in Xinjiang cotton industry, celebrity endorsers Yang Mi, Dilireba, Deng Lun, Chen Linong, Jackson Wang, Angelababy, Eddie Peng, Zhao Lusi, Ding Yuxi, Ren Min, Peng Yuchang & more, have all terminated contracts. [trending] After statement from Adidas alleging forced labor in Xinjiang cotton industry, celebrity endorsers Yang Mi, Dilireba, Deng Lun, Chen Linong, Jackson Wang, Angelababy, Eddie Peng, Zhao Lusi, Ding Yuxi, Ren Min, Peng Yuchang & more, have all terminated contracts. https://t.co/e49IXOol5H

The cancelation statement of the brand partnership from Jackson Wang's agency read:

"The country's interest are above everything else, and the studio (his agency) and Mr. Jackson Wang are strictly against all malicious acts that defame and slander China."

Wang's contract termination came in light of Adidas stopping the use of Xinjiang cotton after reports of forced labor and discrimination against Xinjiang minorities. However, this was also rolled into the story of Jackson supposedly blindly supporting his country while ignoring the reality of its conditions.

More fans are now trying to clear up the air surrounding the viral Jackson Wang speech, saying that it was taken out of context.

