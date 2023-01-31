On January 31, Jackson Wang and Rakesh Roshan shared pictures of themselves spending some quality time on Instagram, informing fans about their get-together. The Bollywood producer posted an image appreciating Jackson Wang, calling him a humble person.

Wang recently visited India to make his debut at Lollapalooza India, a music festival held in Mumbai on January 28. The idol gave an electrifying performance, singing the tracks from his recently released album Magic Man.

During the performance, he expressed his deep love for India and Bollywood and greeted the crowd with a "Namaste." He performed tracks such as 100 ways, Cruel, and many others.

Upon seeing the pictures of Jackson Wang with the family of Hrithik Roshan, Indian fans could not contain their happiness and took to Twitter to express their overwhelming feelings. One fan tweeted:

Indian and K-pop fans react as Jackson Wang and Hrithik Roshan’s pictures take the internet by storm

On January 31, Rakesh Roshan, one of the most famous directors in India and the father of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, shared some pictures with K-pop sensation Jackson Wang. The idol seemed very comfortable with the three people present in the picture. Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan was also spotted with them.

In the caption to the picture, Rakesh Roshan wrote:

"Elated hosting MagicMan ⁦@jacksonwang852⁩g7…Sheer joy to have met this young talented, humble & down to earth person…most memorable evening."

Rakesh Roshan @RakeshRoshan_N Elated hosting MagicMan ⁦@jacksonwang852⁩g7…Sheer joy to have met this young talented, humble & down to earth person…most memorable evening.

The K-pop idol joined the Bollywood actor’s family at their residence during his time in Mumbai, and even hugged the actor’s mother. In pictures shared by Pinky Roshan, the idol was seen joining hands while greeting Rakesh Roshan, while the latter showed him a thumbs up.

Pinky Roshan also deemed the evening an "unforgettable" one, adding that Wang is a well-cultured young man filled with warmth, love, respect, and humility,.

The GOT7 member also uploaded pictures from his India tour, writing:

“#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023......Always wanted to visit. Finally.. Such an amazing experience with all u since the moment at the airport seeing u all to the show to new friend to the experience of the culture. Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often."

The GOT7 member also followed Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Pinky Roshan on Instagram as well. The trio also followed him back on Instagram, showcasing the close bond they developed during the idol’s stay in Mumbai.

"This is HUGE!": Netizens go gaga after watching Jackson Wang interact with Hrithik Roshan

Fans took to Twitter to express their happiness and stated that watching the two popular figures in the same frame was a dream come true and they never expected the meet-up to happen.

Needless to say, social media is flooded with posts and pictures about the meeting.

sushi 👹 @nightjiaer #JacksonWang For those who dont know, Rakesh Roshan is one of Bollywoods biggest directors since the 70s and his son, Hrithik Roshan being one of Bollywood A List actors. This is such a prominent get together, I'm amazed at how much they liked Jackson as soon as they met him

nadia @irrfankhans my brain hasn't even fully processed this image yet i can't believe i'm seeing hrithik roshan and jackson wang in the same frame i feel like i'm hallucinating

noor💘 MINGSET @mingyujaan hrithik roshan and jackson wang was not the meetup i was expecting in 2023

Recent updates about Magic Man

Wang is currently on his ongoing tour for his recently released solo album, Magic Man, which came out in 2022. He sang the tracks of the album at the music festival held in India to lighten up the evening.

After the concert ended, he even took to his Twitter account expressing his concern for fans and hoping that they "get home safe."

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852

plz get home safe

It means a lot to me to see u all.

After wanting to come here for a decade.

I’m so grateful finally I’m here

plz get home safe

It means a lot to me to see u all.

After wanting to come here for a decade.

I'm so grateful finally I'm here

I hope i see u tmr Thank u for being there today #India

The idol recently became the House ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton and attended the Paris fashion week, where he showcased his elegant look, decked-up in an all-black attire at the event. He attended the fashion event amidst his ongoing tour.

Jackson Wang has created a historic moment for Indian fans by making his debut at Lollapalooza India. He was also spotted with a Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

