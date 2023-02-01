“Such a kind-hearted rockstar”: Hrithik Roshan heaps praise on Jackson Wang, sends K-pop fans into a frenzy

On February 1, 2023, the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram praising K-pop sensation Jackson Wang. It was reported that the two met up at the actor’s residence after the music festival Lollapalooza ended and had a candid conversation.

Jackson Wang landed in Mumbai, India, on January 28 and gave an electrifying performance on the second day of Lollapalooza India, which was held at Mahalakshmi Race Course the following day. The singer and rapper sang songs including 100 Ways, Cruel, and tracks from his solo album Magic Man. He even greeted the Indian fans with a graceful Namaste.

Jackson Wang can be seen posing with the Bollywood star and his family in an Instagram photo that the actor shared. The actor also wrote a caption praising the idol for being a kind and humble person.

“What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, hope you continue to grow both as the star and human.”

K-pop fans react to Hrithik Roshan and Jackson Wang meet-up, Instagram photos, and more

Hrithik Roshan’s father and one of the prominent directors of Bollywood also shared their photos on Instagram with the GOT7 member, where they were smiling ear-to-ear. He stated that he was delighted to host the Magic Man and was happy to meet a young person who is both humble and down-to-earth. The director also said that meeting him was one of the most memorable evenings.

It’s not hidden that GOT7 members had an unforgettable meet-up with the Roshan Family after the music festival. The idol enjoyed his brief stay at Roshan’s family as if that was his home, exciting fans about the interactions. The mother of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Pinky Roshan, was also pictured hugging the idol. She also posted on Instagram to praise Jackson Wang as the person

Hrithik Roshan @iHrithik What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. https://t.co/v4D9zFR2us

As Hrithik Roshan praised the idol for being a kind-hearted rockstar, he was elated to hear about his journey. Fans also noted that the actor specifically mentioned how a GOT7 member treated his home staff with love and respect, proving the idol to be a good person. The caption stated:

“Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff.”

The actor further stated that he met some of the inspiring people from the crew and was delighted to have them at their homes. Hrithik Roshan continues to send love to both the idol and the staff.

“My love to your entire team- Daryl Issac, Tiffany n the entire crew, and kamal. What an inspiring bunch you are!”

Jackson Wang has previously followed Pinky Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan on Instagram. Fans became overjoyed when the Bollywood actor followed him back on Instagram, proving the close bond the two mega-stars from the South Korean and Indian entertainment industries have created within this short period.

Sammy ✨ @sammy_msy



Still it feels so unreal



#JacksonWang

#JACKSONININDIA Ok Hrithik also followed back Jackson 🤧Still it feels so unreal Ok Hrithik also followed back Jackson 🤧❤️Still it feels so unreal 😭#JacksonWang #JACKSONININDIA https://t.co/Ws3LEDc4Ky

As Jackson Wang concluded his first-ever concert in India at Lollapalooza India, fans and even the Bollywood actor are wishing him to hold a solo concert in India soon. He encouraged India to give all their love and trust to the idol so that he could return that to us in nothing but another concert.

“India let’s give Jackson some more of that love so he returns back to us-in concert!”

The mega-stars interaction has thrilled K-pop fans, who have shared their joy on social media. Take a look at the fan’s reaction:

🟡 Feb 15th @beomjae0106 twitter.com/ihrithik/statu… Hrithik Roshan @iHrithik What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. https://t.co/v4D9zFR2us Hrithik Roshan specifically mentioned how Jackson treat their home staff with love is nice to hear. Jackson always treats others with respect & warmth Hrithik Roshan specifically mentioned how Jackson treat their home staff with love is nice to hear. Jackson always treats others with respect & warmth 👑 twitter.com/ihrithik/statu…

Veena💚got7 @veena_er1 @iHrithik @JacksonWang852 Thanks for taking care of Jackson.... Really hope that concert is happening coz lolla was so fast 🥺 @iHrithik @JacksonWang852 Thanks for taking care of Jackson.... Really hope that concert is happening coz lolla was so fast 🥺

Queen 🇮🇳 Jackson in India 👑 🧡 @Devi17Queen twitter.com/iHrithik/statu… Hrithik Roshan @iHrithik What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. What a delightful experience meeting you Jackson. Such a kind hearted rock star. Loved hearing about your journey, I hope you continue to grow both as the star and human. Thanks for the music and for the love you gave my family and home staff. https://t.co/v4D9zFR2us Hritihik you are loved for a reason. You are a respectful gentleman that I adore since my childhood. Thank you for hosting our beloved Jackson and making this time special for all of us. 🫶🫶🫶🫰🫰🫰 Hritihik you are loved for a reason. You are a respectful gentleman that I adore since my childhood. Thank you for hosting our beloved Jackson and making this time special for all of us. 🫶🫶🫶🫰🫰🫰💕 twitter.com/iHrithik/statu…

Jackson Wang’s love for India and Bollywood

Jackson Wang @JacksonWang852



Always wanted to visit. Finally..

Amazing experience with all of u since the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture.

Such an honor.

I hope I get to come back more often.



#LollaIndia

#jacksonwang twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023Always wanted to visit. Finally..Amazing experience with all of u since the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture.Such an honor.I hope I get to come back more often. #MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023Always wanted to visit. Finally..Amazing experience with all of u since the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture.Such an honor.I hope I get to come back more often.#LollaIndia#jacksonwang twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Zf1TYAoOSU

At the Lollapalooza India music festival, the idol greeted fans with a graceful Namaste and described his love for India and Bollywood. He stated that he always wanted to visit India, and now that he has held his first-ever concert here, he wishes to see them again.

The celebrity took to social media to share his gratitude for the love and support he received from the minute he arrived at the Mumbai airport to the moment he left the country. He even shared a picture with the Roshan family and enjoyed a carriage ride.

Jackson Wang created a historic moment for K-pop fans in India by giving an electrifying performance while making his first-ever debut concert here. He was also spotted enjoying a carriage ride with Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

Poll : 0 votes