Cha Eun-woo and Han Yoon-kyung are reportedly in talks to star in the new drama Bulk

On January 19, 2023, K-industry insiders revealed that actors Cha Eun-woo, Ha Jun-kyung, and Jo Woo-jin will be starring in the upcoming crime drama Bulk.

In response to the report, Cha Eun-woo’s agency Fantagio said that Bulk is one of the projects the actor is considering, but nothing has been confirmed as of now. On the other hand, Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Han Yoon-kyung agency HODU&U Entertainment responded that she had received the offer and confirmed the appearance.

Meanwhile, on the same day, veteran actor Jo Woo-jin’s agency, Yooborn Company, has also confirmed the actor's appearance in the upcoming crime drama.

Bulk is said to convey a meaningful message of exhilaration in the process of mitigating and eradicating horrendous and heinous criminals that have been damaging society for a long time. It presents the story of a police officer, a fixer from the field’s mainstream, and a team of prosecutors to pursue and catch dark forces against the backdrop of Gangnam district in the dark of the night.

If Cha Eun-woo accepts the casting offer, the actor will be seen joining hands with Ha Yoon-kyung's character and a veteran detective (played Jo Woo-jin).

Cha Eun-woo will portray the role of a daring character who’s against the heinous crimes in the upcoming drama Bulk

The upcoming series Bulk will be produced by Man Pictures, which has established a prestigious name in the industry. It has been a representative of production companies for films such as Duke, Hunt, New World, and others. The drama will be helmed by director Park Noo-ri, who is known for her project Money.

The names of the drama characters haven’t been revealed by the production team yet. However, specific details have been provided regarding the features and personalities of their characters.

If Cha Eun-woo confirms the casting offer, he will play a role that is different from what he is usually seen playing, as seen from the hits True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty. As such, his character in Bulk has worked behind the glamorous mainstream world of Gangnam as a fixer. He is someone who can’t stand injustice and rebels against heinous criminals, joining hands with detectives and prosecutors to solve complex cases.

An industry insider shared that the True Beauty actor’s role in the upcoming drama is something similar to Lee Byung-hun’s role in A Bitterweet Life.

Meanwhile, Han Yoo-kyung is set to portray the role of a prosecutor named Hong II Jeom, who will join hands with Cha Eun-woo's character. It will be interesting to see how the duo catches and punishes the criminals together.

Bulk is one of the series where Jin Woo-jin is in the lead role. Moreover, since Jin Woo-jin has already confirmed the casting offer, he is set to play the role of a veteran detective who will also be seen closely working with a fixer and a prosecutor to catch the criminals to solve crime cases.

Cha Eun-woo recently appeared in the horror and fantasy drama Island and earned praise from his fans for showcasing a completely different dimension of his acting range in the drama. It was probably the first time fans had seen the actor executing some action scenes. Besides, the actor has starred in many other popular dramas, including True Beauty, My Id is Gangnam Beauty, Soul Plate, and Sweet Revenge.

Meanwhile, Han Yoo-kyung has gained international and domestic recognition after starring in the smash hit Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, where fans loved her character for her unconditional kindness. She is also well known for appearing in many other dramas such as Tomorrow With You, season one of Hospital Playlist, etc.

Lastly, Joo Woo-jin is one of the most versatile and well-known faces among K-drama enthusiasts. He is best known for his roles in Mr. Sunshine, The Chicago Typewriter, Goblin, and the recently starred shows - Happiness and Nacro-Saints.

In other news, Cha Eun-woo is confirmed for the upcoming drama A Good Day to be a Dog, while Han Yoon-kyung will play the main role in the upcoming drama See You In My 19th Life. Jo Woo-jin is currently occupied with filming for his upcoming film Harbin.

The production team for the upcoming drama Bulk stated that if the casting is confirmed, they will complete the pre-production and start filming in the first half of 2023.

