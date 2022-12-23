“Cha Eun-woo X Island is coming” trends on Twitter as the actor attends the press conference for his upcoming drama, Island

On December 20, 2022, actor Cha Eun-woo attended the press conference for his upcoming fantasy and horror drama, Island, along with other cast members Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung Joon. The conference was held at a hotel located in Seoul, where the actor wore a black outfit, captivating the audience’s attention. In addition, the director Bae Jong was present at the conference to discuss about the characters of the drama.

TVING drama Island is adapted from the webtoon of the same name. The upcoming horror series will revolve around the fighters who will chase down the evil demons that exist on the Jeju Island.

The much-awaited drama comeback of the actor Cha Eun-woo after two years has created abuzz among his fans, who are excited to see him doing something different from his previous roles. One Twitterati wrote:

"Much awaited and it’s going to be better than we think and expect!! CHA EUNWOO X ISLAND IS COMING"

Fans share their excitement as Cha Eun-woo talks about his character John in the upcoming drama Island

Cha Eun-woo is set to essay the role of the youngest priest John, who gets designated to Jeju Island for work. As his designation demands, he discovers the evil spirits and demons on the island and embarks on the journey to put an end to their existence.

John will be joined by Van and Mi Ho in his journey to finish the evil demons and spirits. Kim Nam-gil and Lee Da-hee will play Van and Mi Ho’s characters, respectively.

At the Tuesday conference for the upcoming drama Island, Cha Eun-woo explained why he chose the character John and what fans can expect. He said:

“John is a cheerful and bright character. However, behind his cheerful personality, he has suffered something horrible in the past. He has a heart-wrenching past. I tried my best to portray such a nature of him. He becomes very serious and powerful when he performs an exorcism on evil. So I focused on highlighting those contrasting sides he has.”

Additionally, Cha Eun-woo talked about his experiences while opting for the script and how he agreed to play the role of a priest. He further stated how he was attracted to the script even before reading the original webtoon:

“I read the script for Island first even before knowing the manhwa. While reading the script, I was attracted to Yohan’s character and wanted to act as John’s character. Since that time I started to meet and talk to the director and Kim Nam-gil Hyung.”

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo also mentions how Kim Nam-gil told him:

“Let’s do it together.”

Following Kim Nam-gil’s reply, Cha Eun-woo replied that he would love to act with him, and because of their exceptional teamwork, he was able to enjoy the work.

Cha Eun-woo also mentioned his fond memory from the filming time, saying:

“What’s most memorable is when I was filming a scene, Namgil Hyung came and patted my shoulder. He said: “Eunwoo, just breathe.” I’m so thankful for Hyung. It was very short and simple words but it became a huge strength for me.”

Unsurprisingly, when the ASTRO member attended the conference, his pictures went viral on Twitter and fans couldn’t stop praising him for his compelling gaze and visuals. He also did his priest pose for the fans, who also liked his chemistry with the actress

Cha Eun-woo is famous among his fans for soft roles as he portrayed in dramas such as True Beauty and My Id is Gangnam Beauty. However, with his much-anticipated drama Island, fans have high expectations that the actor will show a different side of himself in the upcoming series.

Besides the aforementioned K-dramas, the ASTRO member is well known for several other dramas, including Soul Plate, Top Management, Hit the Top, Sweet Revenge, and many others. He recently starred in the hit Korean movie Decibel, where he gathered much praise and appreciation from his fans.

The upcoming fantasy drama Island is set to premiere on December 30.

