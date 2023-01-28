Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee dish about their chemistry for the upcoming drama Our Blooming Youth

On January 26, 2023, Elle Korea released a pictorial and an interview starring the South Korean actors Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee. The two talked about how they initially felt when meeting for the first time and how their interaction led to the development of chemistry in the upcoming drama Our Blooming Youth.

The pictorial showcases the story of the two main characters who became each other’s saviors in the drama. While Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee talked about their dynamic chemistry throughout the filming of the show, the duo astonished the staff present on the site.

Park Hyung-sik shared how he quickly became friends with Jeon So-nee after filming many scenes. Meanwhile, for the latter, the actor was polite and cordial from the beginning.

Park Hyung-sik reveals how he became aware of the new sides of Jeon So-nee whenever they acted together

Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee are acting as the main leads in the upcoming historical and romance drama Our Blooming Youth. The former will play the role of Crown Prince Yi Hwan, who is trapped within a mysterious curse. On the other hand, Jeon So-nee acts as Min Jae-yi, who is described as a quiet and gentle woman accused of murdering her family.

Yi Hwan and Min Jae-yi lives get entangled as they promise to protect each other. While the Crown Prince helps Jae-yi to be freed from the false accusations of murdering her family, the latter promises him that she will help him get rid of the mysterious curse.

Similar to their chemistry in the historical drama, the two shared with Elle Korea how they felt about meeting each other for the first time and how they got comfortable in their interactions. Park Hyung-sik shared that the actress seemed cold at first, but that didn’t last long. He confessed that every time they exchanged lines, he got to discover new sides of her. Additionally, he stated that they quickly became friends since both actors shared their concerns with each other.

Sharing her first impression of the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor, Jeon So-hee commented that he remained the same from the beginning to the end in a good manner. She added that the actor was polite, cordial, and professional in everything he did.

When asked about how it was for the stars to be each other's acting partners, the actor replied that Jeon So-nee is someone who gives great reactions, and thanks to her, "there were times where I could perform with confidence because of those reactions."

Meanwhile, Jeon So-nee shared that she felt the same while working with him, and there was a moment when she could completely focus on her acting because of Park Hyung-sik's response in an unexpected scene. She also stated that she even texted him to express her gratitude for the said experience.

Conversing with Elle Korea, Park Hyung-sik even recalled one scene where the actress suddenly said:

"Ah, Hyung-sik, the scene was so great."

He stated that he was taken aback as it was the first time he had heard an actor complimenting him as frankly as that. Jeon So-nee also stated that she had the same feelings as him.

A complete pictorial and interview featuring Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee will be available in the February issue of Elle Korea.

The upcoming historical and fantasy drama Our Blooming Youth is slated to premiere on February 6 at 8.50 pm KST every Monday and Tuesday. The drama will be available to stream on Viki.

