Park Hyung-sik’s upcoming drama Our Blooming Youth unveils a riveting poster

On January4, 2023, tvN dropped a riveting and colorful poster for the upcoming historical drama Our Blooming youth starring Park Hyung-sik on Instagram.

The colorful poster features six main leads in the upcoming drama, Park Hyung-sik, Jeon So-nee, Pyo Ye-jin, Yoon Jong-seok, Lee Tae-sun and Heo Won-seo. The six leads were smiling ear-to-ear while seated together in the released poster.

Our Blooming Youth depicts the story of a unique love story between a smart prince and a genius woman. The man is cursed and woman has been accused of murdering her family, and the two save each other while protecting themselves. During all this, the two start falling for each other.

Park Hyung-sik will portray the role of a Crown Prince while Jeon So-nee will play the role of a lady coming from a prestigious family.

Park Hyung-sik to essay the role of the cursed crown prince in the historical drama Our Blooming Youth

Actor Park Hyung-sik is finally doing a historical drama after almost seven years. Hwarang was the last historical drama where he played the lead role.

Park Hyung-sik will portray the role of a crown prince named Lee Hwan who has endured a mysterious curse and is unable to free himself from it. However, fate plays a magical role when he meets a woman named Min Jae-yi, played by Jeon So-nee.

Min Jae-yi’s life takes a drastic turn when she gets accused of murdering her family, including her parents and brother, four days before her marriage. Crown Prince Lee Hwan somehow helped Min Jae-yi clear the false allegations.

The drama also unravels how Min Jae-yi's involvement in Lee Hwan’s life, help him set himself free from his mysterious curse. Love blossoms between the crown prince Lee Hwan and Min Jae-yi.

In the newly released posters, the six main leads sit together showcasing their social status of the older times. The characters smile ear-to-ear, showcasing a glimpse of their personalities.

Park Hyung-sik’s character Crown Prince Lee Hwan smiles like he’s proud of something and smiles subtle drawming viewer’s attention. Meanwhile Jeon So-nee’s character Min Jae-yi is seated beside the crown prince.

Min Jae-yi smiles with a tilted head wearing a eunch’s official uniform despite coming from a wealthy and prestigious family. Her attire invokes curiosity among viewers about how and why a lady from a prestigious family is wearing a eunch’s attire.

While Pyo Ye-jin’s character Go Ram, who is an investigative partner with Min Jae-yi, is also seen wearing male clothing with her hair in a tight topknot. The two women dressed in male’s clothing draws curiosity among the viewers.

Meanwhile, the stories of the other three characters, Han Sung-oh, Kim Myung-jin, and Tae Gang-heo, depict the power of friendship that transcends human established social order such as social status, gender and financial status. The three are seen seated beside Crown Prince Lee Hwan, Min Jae-yi and her investigation partner.

Yoon Jong-seok, Lee Tae-sun and Heo Won-seo will portray the roles of Han Sung-oh, Kim Myung-jin, and Tae Gang-heo respectively in the upcoming drama.

More about Park Hyung Sik’s upcoming drama Our Blooming Youth

The historical fantasy and romance drama Our Blooming Youth is penned by screenwriter Jung Hyun-jung, who is famous for her projects including Romance is a Bonus Book, Lovestruck in the City, and Five Enough.

Meanwhile, it has been helmed by director Lee Jong-jae, who is famous for his projects including The Psychopath Diary, 100 Days My Prince and Revolutionary Love. The drama will occupy Monday and Tuesday’s time slot at 20:50 p.m. after Missing: The Other Side 2 ends.

Park Hyung sik’s upcoming drama Our Blooming Youth is scheduled to premiere on February 6, 2023. The show consists of twenty episodes and the production team will soon reveal where viewers can stream the historical drama.

Meanwhile, Park Hyung-sik is reportedly in talks to star as the lead in the upcoming romance and medical drama Doctor Slump along side Park Shin-hye.

