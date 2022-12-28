New Poster of upcoming drama Our Blooming Youth features Park Hyung-sik

The first official poster for the upcoming K-drama 'Our Blooming Youth' is finally out! The poster features Korean heartthrob Park Hyung-sik, who is returning to the small screen after a year-long hiatus following the show Happiness.

The upcoming period drama is a romantic thriller which was originally titled 'Youth Monthly Talk'.

The show recounts the tale of a prince who is afflicted by a mysterious curse and a brilliant lady, Min Jae-yi, who is the fiance of the Second State Councillor’s son. When her parents and brother were murdered just four days before her wedding, Min Jae's life started crumbling. She is falsely accused of murdering her family.

The budding relationship begins when the prince rescues Min Jae from the false allegations against her and in turn, he is saved from the curse he is under.

Strong Girl Do Bong-soon’s star plays the role of Crown Prince Lee Hwan while When My Love Bloom’s Jeon So-nee plays the role of a bedazzling Min Jae-yi.

Park Hyung-sik heightens intrigue as mysterious Crown Prince in Our Blooming Youth

The latest poster of Our Blooming Youth, has heightened the anticipation of viewers as it reeks of thrill. Featured on the poster is Park Hyung-sik, who plays the role of Crown Prince Lee Hwan. The atmosphere around the actor and his aura is engulfed in mystery.

The crown prince, who is under the effects of some sort of curse, is sitting alone in the library's gloomy shadows, but he seems to be glowing. He is at the heart of numerous secrets, and it shows on his face.

Unanswered questions like why did he receive such a terrible curse? Who is the actual perpetrator of the crime? keep plaguing the crown prince.

Due to the unsolved mysteries, and the layers of hidden facts, it is extremely difficult for him to trust anybody. This sentiment is effectively conveyed in the statement, "Who must I trust, and who must I be suspicious of?" which appears at the bottom of the poster.

In the upcoming show Our Blooming Youth beside the leads, the actors confirmed to feature are Pyo Ye-jin, Yoon Jong-seok, Lee Tae-sun and Lee Jong-hyuk. The show is directed by Director Lee Jong Jae and has been scripted by screenwriter Jung Hyung-jung.

More about Park Hyung-sik

Park Hyung Sik is a famous performer and actor from South Korea. He joined the boy band ZE:A and became known mononymously as Hyungsik. He first debuted in 2010 as the vocalist of the no-net K-Pop boy band and made his solo debut in 2015.

He began acting in minor roles in 2010, but his breakout came in 2013 with his supporting role in the blockbuster television drama Heirs. He later played the protagonist in the critically acclaimed dramas What Happens to My Family, High Society, Hwarang, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon and Happiness.

Our Blooming Youth is set to premiere on February 6, 2023.

