Happiness, episode 1: Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo mark their comeback with a zombie apocalypse outbreak post COVID-19

Happiness, episode 1 introduced audiences to a post-COVID-19 time when people are free of masks and have no fear of contracting the deadly virus. However, an unknown danger lurked around the corner, and the ones who chanced upon it were Yoon Sae Beom (Han Hyo Joo) and Jung Yi Hyun (Park Hyung Sik).

The tvN show began by portraying a scene from when Sae Beom and Yi Hyun were in school. It was 12 years before the events unfolded in the present, and it gives audiences an idea about the relationship between Sae Beom and Yi Hyun.

Where did Sae Beom and Yi Hyun meet in Happiness, episode 1?

Yi Hyun and Sae Beom went to the same school and became friends after Sae Beom pushed Yi Hyun from the terrace. He was heartbroken in Happiness, episode 1 at the time, over the injury that ended his promising career in baseball. He was on the terrace to get some fresh air, but someone assumed that he was just about ready to die.

So cops were called and other students were held in their classrooms in the K-drama. Sae Beom was one of them. She had decided to convince Yi Hyun not to jump to his death. When she learned the truth, she pushed him knowing that the safety balloon was spread below.

Right after, Yi Hyun asked Sae Beom if she wanted to date him in Happiness, episode 1. She rejected him though. Instead, the two of them remained good friends. 12 years later, in the present, he worked as a cop while she joined the force as a member of the anti-terrorism unit.

What is the cause of the sudden outbreak of zombie virus in Happiness, episode 1?

Yi Hyun’s latest case in Happiness, episode 1 was the murder of a hotel employee. He realized that someone in the room had covered the body with a piece of cloth. He came to the conclusion that the murderer was in the room and he was right. The mystery, however, was how the victim was murdered.

There was no murder weapon in sight, and the murderer’s confession complicated the case. He claimed to have had a drug that he got from a friend who worked in Sae Beom’s team. This drug changed him and everything that happened after felt like a dream, he said in Happiness, episode 1.

Yi Hyun spoke to Sae Beom and gave her a heads up in Happiness, episode 1. Before he could interrogate this colleague, however, she wanted to ascertain certain details and get some brownie points for playing a role in the arrest of a criminal. She had her eye on the new police rental unit that the government had planned to gift to officers whose performance evaluation was high.

What she saw when she tried to confront this criminal shocked her in Happiness, episode 1. His clouded eyes, bloody teeth from his attempt to drink the blood of another man in the team, and his repeated attempts to bite her in spite of being shot at multiple times intrigued her. She managed to stall him and isolate him but was scratched by him in the process.

The chances of being infected by the man were high, so she was taken to a nondescript research facility for some tests. She did not reflect any of the effects that her colleague had shown, but in the time that she had stayed at the facility, she learned interesting facts.

For one, she realized that there was more than one infected person in Happiness, episode 1. All of them were watching, and they seemed to expect her to turn into a zombie anytime soon. Surprisingly, though, she did not show any signs of being infected. The question now is how deep she and Yi Hyun are involved in the research and investigation into this strange drug.

Edited by R. Elahi