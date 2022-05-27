Lee Yoo-mi, Ong Seong-wu and Byun Woo-seok  lead 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' sequel

According to reports released on May 27, actress Lee Yoo-mi, K-pop idol Ong Seong-wu, Byun Woo-seok, Kim Hae-sook, and Kim Jung-eun will be starring in screenwriter Baek Mi-kyung’s new project Strong Woman Kang Nam Soo. It is a sequel to the 2017 hit rom-com drama, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, starring Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik in the lead roles.

Screenwriter Baek Mi Kyung and director Kim Jung-sik of Drink Now, Work Later fame will be helming the new series. The sequel revolves around Do Bong-soon’s distant cousin Kang Nam-soon, who is blessed with immense strength just like her cousin. She has inherited this superpower from her mother, Hwang Geum-joo, and her grandmother Gil Joong-gan. The series primarily centers around cases related to substance abuse in Gangnam.

A formidable cast led by Lee Yoo-mi, Ong Seong-wu, and Byun Woo-seok

Lee Yoo-mi leads the cast in the titular role of Kang Nam-soon, who is a bright young woman blessed with immeasurable strength. She went missing as a child and has come to Gangnam to find her roots. Actress Kim Jung-eun will be essaying the role of Hwang Geum-joo, an affluent and virtuous woman who is obsessively trying to find her missing daughter Kang Nam-soon. Veteran actress Kim Hae-sook will be playing the role of Kang Nam-soon’s maternal grandmother.

Lee Yoo-mi has previously proved her mettle as an actress in Netflix's mega-hit original dramas Squid Game and All of us are Dead and is all set to showcase her incredible talent as the lead Kang Nam-soon in Strong Woman Kang Nam-soon.

Former WANNA ONE member Ong Seong-wu will be taking on the challenging role of Kang Hee-sik, a detective on a secret vigilante team responsible for investigating the rampant substance abuse in Gangnam. Paired opposite Lee Yoo-mi, their pairing will be one of the key highlights of the upcoming drama.

Finally, Byun Woo-seok will be transforming into the charismatic villain Ryu Si-oh who will wreak havoc in Kang Nam-soon’s life. The series is set to air sometime early next year.

A possible Strong Woman franchise?

Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon will be the second installment in the Strong Woman franchise after the Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik starrer drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. The original series revolved around an adorable and energetic young girl named Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young), who had to keep her superhuman strength a secret as she went about her daily life.

Her powers land her a job as a bodyguard to a wealthy heir named Ahn Min-hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company, Ainsoft. The role was essayed by Park Hyung sik.

However, life takes a turn for the worse when a dangerous criminal attacks multiple women in the Dobong-dong neighborhood, including Do Bong-soon’s best friend. Do Bong-soon is determined to catch the culprit and joins forces with Ahn Min-hyuk to channel her superpower appropriately.

Their common pursuit of catching the dangerous psychopath brings them closer, making for a perfect and enjoyable romantic comedy with hilarious twists, keeping the viewers entertained. The hit series aired on JTBC from February 24 to April 15, 2017, and was much loved by fans worldwide.

The world will be excited to see Lee Yoo-mi and Ong Seong-wu, amongst others, in an exciting plotline. Strong Woman Kang Nam Soo promises to be gripping, power-packed, and meaningful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das