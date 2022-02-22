Lee Yoo-mi reveals she filmed Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead at the same time

Lee Yoo-mi is being hailed for making a smooth transition from playing a kind-hearted character in Squid Game to portraying a villain in All of Us Are Dead. What makes the switch between her characters even more impressive is the fact that she shot both shows at the same time.

In a recent interview with Hankook Ilbo (via Soompi), the 27-year-old talked about her contrasting characters in the two shows. She plays the self-sacrificing Ji-yeong in Squid Game and the selfish Na-yeon in All of Us Are Dead.

Lee Yoo-mi revealed that she received a lot of love for her role as Ji-yeong. However, the actress added that she played Na-yeon so convincingly that she is still getting hate comments for it. She said:

“Honestly, I thought to myself while acting that [Na-yeon] and I were very different. I had fun thinking up different ideas [for the character] while filming.”

Lee Yoo-mi also talked about the difficulties of alternating between her two contrasting characters in order to not let one influence the other. She explained:

“Both dramas were filmed outside of the city, so I had to commute back and forth a lot. Also, my two characters had completely different personalities. When I was filming All of Us Are Dead, I intentionally tried to fill up my acting [with intensity and emotion], and when I was filming Squid Game, I emptied myself before acting.”

The All of Us Are Dead star is now ready for her next big project

Lee Yoo-mi is now one of the most sought-after actresses in the Korean industry. She is currently reading many scripts and is busy choosing what character she wants to bring to life on the screen next.

The Squid Game star jokingly said that, unlike her last two characters, she now has the option to play people “who don’t die and who have lots of screen time.”

“I’m so grateful that I’m receiving great scripts. I’m diligently reading them and plan to think hard [about which project to choose]. Every time I read a new script, I feel like I’m studying and learning something. I need to become a bit smarter.”

Squid Game has been greenlit for a second season. Meanwhile, All of Us Are Dead is rumored to get another season based on its sequel-teasing Season 1 finale. Both series are streaming on Netflix.

