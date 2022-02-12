When Lee Yoo-mi of All of Us Are Dead shared that BTS helped overcome self-image issues

Today, Lee Yoo-mi is one of the most famous actresses in Korea thanks to a major jump in her fame post her starring roles in Squid Game and the recently released All of Us Are Dead. But there was once a time when the popular young star felt inferior and doubtful about her looks.

In light of Lee Yoo-mi’s recent rise to fame, an old interview of hers with Newsis from 2019 has resurfaced. She openly talked about having self-image issues for years before she debuted in the Korean TV industry. The 27-year-old was specifically fixated on her nose and thought it needed plastic surgery.

By the time of this interview, she was confident in how she looked and no longer demoralized herself with her negative self-talk.

“Now, I love my face more than anyone. I think it has a lot of charm.”

It was BTS who gave Lee Yoo-mi confidence

The Jeonju-si, South Korea, native has credited the world-famous band for making her fall in love with the way she is. Yoo-mi thanked the K-pop boy band for releasing their album Love Yourself back in 2018.

All the songs in the album are majorly about loving and embracing oneself regardless of what external metrics of beauty exist and whether people match up to them or not.

In fact, she even jokingly added that had she surgically altered her nose, it would have tampered with her career trajectory.

“If my face remained the same, but just my nose was [fixed] higher, I don’t think I would have become successful.”

She was recently seen playing the character of the mean-spirited Lee Na-yeon in Netflix’s latest hit Korean series, All of Us Are Dead. After playing the selfless Ji-yeong in Squid Game, Lee Yoo-mi portrayed her rich and snobby character in the zombie thriller series to perfection and has been immensely praised for the same.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given her character’s fate and the note that Season 1 concluded on, it remains to be seen if she returns for the much-anticipated Season 2 (yet to be officially greenlit).

Edited by Ravi Iyer