"Red Light, Green Light": Squid Game's Lee Yoo Mi channels the giant murderous doll this Halloween

Halloween season is here, and Squid Game actor Lee Yoo Mi may have the best costume of all.

Netflix’s Squid Game is arguably the biggest show in the world right now. The Korean show has found universal acclaim. Squid Game’s success has also resulted in a surprising amount of parodies and plagiarized adaptations.

Given Squid Game’s immense popularity, one can expect it to be all the rage on October 31. From pink-suited guards to opulent VIPs, there is a potential costume in every scene of Squid Game.

With the rest of the world flexing their cosplaying skills, Squid Game actor Lee Yoo Mi took the opportunity to show off her own skills.

Squid Game's Lee Yoo Mi becomes the giant doll this Halloween

Lee Yoo Mi played the memorable, if short, role of Ji Young. The actor’s sizzling chemistry and natural friendship with Jung Ho Yeon’s Sae Byeok was, for several viewers, the best part of the show. Lee Yoo Mi’s stunning visuals, and uncanny resemblance to the beloved late K-Pop star Sulli, have also added to the actor’s popularity.

pisser vie/ash⁶⁹ @whoresforsapnap

↳ #squidgames

↳ rts are appreciated :D guys I made an edit of ji young and sae byeok↳ rts are appreciated :D guys I made an edit of ji young and sae byeok↳ #squidgames ↳ rts are appreciated :D https://t.co/W8bRjXfPRq

ًjaeyun @nuabhoe i already tweeted this before but am i the only one who really sees sulli in jiyeong from squid game at first sight? like she reminded me sulli instantly the first time i ever saw her i already tweeted this before but am i the only one who really sees sulli in jiyeong from squid game at first sight? like she reminded me sulli instantly the first time i ever saw her https://t.co/995qPf2tdg

Following Squid Game’s release, Lee Yoo Mi shot to fame overnight. The talented star went from 43,000 to 408,000 followers, and now boasts almost 7 million followers on Instagram. The pictures on her profile are just as charming as her on-screen self, and fans can’t get enough.

While the most popular Squid Game costume is bound to be the green tracksuit worn by the participants, Lee Yoo Mi decided to go off the beaten path. Instead of dressing like her iconic on-screen character Ji Young, she picked up yet another “character” no less iconic, the murdering doll from the first episode!

In an October 29 Instagram post, Lee Yoo Mi revealed her Halloween costume, which happens to be a perfect rendition of the giant doll from Red Light, Green Light, right down to the cute pigtails.

In Squid Game, the doll compensates for her cuteness by the numerous murders she commits. In charge of the childhood game Red Light, Green Light, the participants have to try their best to reach the finish line, without getting caught by the doll. But as the participants find out, the penalty for getting caught is not just elimination from Squid Game, but also elimination from life, one bullet at a time.

The creepy doll, who has become synonymous with Squid Game at this point, is dressed up in a bright yellow and orange dress. The doll has inspired TikTok trends, and has even popped up in locations around the world.

Michelle H. @Mich_0616 SQUID GAME DOLL

📍 Olympic Park , Seoul SK SQUID GAME DOLL 📍 Olympic Park , Seoul SK https://t.co/8j37fGinC9

The doll’s look might be unflattering for some people, given the garish and childlike combination of yellow and orange, but not for Lee Yoo Mi.

The actor, looking absolutely adorable, also did a photoshoot around the city while wearing the outfit. In one of the pictures, she is posing right under a tree, just like in the show. The photographer is sure to have been scared for their life for a second or two.

ً @kdramarchive lee yoomi who played jiyeong in #squidgame dressed up as the doll from the red light green light game for halloween, she’s so cute 😭 lee yoomi who played jiyeong in #squidgame dressed up as the doll from the red light green light game for halloween, she’s so cute 😭 https://t.co/XMKbEtyYhZ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the murdering doll had Lee Yoo Mi’s face and personality, everyone would have certainly agreed to play, regardless of the high chances of death.

Edited by Siddharth Satish