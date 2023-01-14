Our Blooming Youth releases stills depicting Park Hyung-sik in a new light

tvN’s upcoming K-drama Our Blooming Youth has dropped new stills, which gives a glimpse into the stunning visuals of the show.

The stills feature internationally beloved star Park Hyung-sik, the male protagonist of the drama, in an intriguing light, heightening anticipation for the show.

Originally named Youth Monthly Talk, Our Blooming Youth is a period romantic thriller K-drama.

The series follows the story of Lee Hwan, a crown prince under a mysterious curse, and Min Jae-yi, a talented woman who happens to be engaged to the son of the Second State Councilor. However, her life begins to fall apart just four days before her wedding, when her parents and brother are killed. To make things worse, allegations of murdering the family are brought against her.

As the prince tries to rescue Min Jae-yi from the false accusations while also trying to rid himself of the ominous curse, an intimate bond starts blooming between the two.

More about Park Hyung-sik’s character and the brand new stills from Our Blooming Youth

What can we see in the pictures?

One of the images among the new stills features a front shot of Lee Hwan seemingly looking at someone or something. In the second shot, he is seen participating in archery in order to improve his skills as a warrior.

One specific picture, however, gives the impression that he is grimacing in pain. This has sparked curiosity among viewers, leading many to wonder what kind of curse the prince is suffering from and whether or not he will be able to survive it.

“You’ll be able to see Park Hyung Sik’s diverse charms”: What to expect from the upcoming drama?

The much-awaited show Our Blooming Youth marks Park Hyung-sik’s return to the small screen after a year-long hiatus and is expected to showcase a new side of the actor.

The producers of the show commented that it will feature the never-seen-before nuances and charms of Hyung-sik:

“Through this project, you’ll be able to see Park Hyung Sik’s diverse charms that you can’t find anywhere else. Please pay close attention to his detailed portrayal of the story of Lee Hwan, who harbors a deep wound below his cold exterior.”

The star of Strong Girl Bong Soon will portray the character of crown prince Lee Hwan. Lee Hwan is a young prince who carries himself in a haughty and superior manner. He is skilled in martial arts and can recall things after just viewing them once, but he is being pursued by a ghostly book that contains all of the curses in the world.

In order to demonstrate to the court that he is competent and deserving of leading the country, he needs to overcome the curse that has been placed on him, and he is determined to navigate it through the hardships and obstacles that pose a threat to his succession.

Our Blooming Youth is set to premiere on February 6 on tvN.

