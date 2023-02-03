Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun are reportedly in talks to star as leads in the new fantasy drama Welcome to Samdalri

Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun are reportedly in talks to star in an upcoming fantasy drama, Welcome to Samdalri.

The South Korean media outlet reported on Thursday, February 2, that Shin Hye-sun will be starring in the new JTBC healing drama Welcome to Samdalri. On the same day, Edaily reported that actor Ji Chang-wook will also star in the same show.

Responding to the report, Shin Hye-sun’s agency YNK Entertainment shared that she has been offered the lead role in the new JTBC drama, but there has been no discussion about it till now, so nothing has been decided.

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates



RZ Both #ShinHyesun and #JiChangwook will reportedly lead JTBC drama 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' helmed by #WhenTheCamelliaBlooms director & #HiByeMama writer. Tells story of one that takes a breath after losing everything from their seemingly perfect life #KoreanUpdates RZ Both #ShinHyesun and #JiChangwook will reportedly lead JTBC drama 'Welcome to Samdal-ri' helmed by #WhenTheCamelliaBlooms director & #HiByeMama writer. Tells story of one that takes a breath after losing everything from their seemingly perfect life#KoreanUpdates RZ https://t.co/IME2h6bU1e

Meanwhile, a representative from Ji Chang-wook’s agency Glorious Entertainment suggested that the actor has received an offer for the upcoming healing drama Welcome to Samdalri and is currently reviewing it.

The drama will present the story of a dragon-like creature ascending to paradise in a very extravagant manner. If the actors accept the offer, they will play the leading role.

Shin Hye-sun will play Sam-dal's character alongside Ji Chang-wook, who will take up the role of Cho Yong-Pil

Mr.Queen actress Shin Hye-sun will play the role of Sam-dal if she accepts the casting offer for the healing and romance drama Welcome to Samdalri. Sam-dal has been searching for her other half in dating and relationships but eventually breaks up with her boyfriend and returns to her hometown.

K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting



Helmed by #ShinHyeSun reportedly to lead JTBC new drama < #WelcomeToSamdalri >, she will act as Sam-dal who continued to date looking for her half, but returning to her hometown after breaking up with her boyfriend this time.Helmed by #WhenTheCamelliaBlooms dir. and #GoBackCouple writer. #ShinHyeSun reportedly to lead JTBC new drama <#WelcomeToSamdalri>, she will act as Sam-dal who continued to date looking for her half, but returning to her hometown after breaking up with her boyfriend this time.Helmed by #WhenTheCamelliaBlooms dir. and #GoBackCouple writer. https://t.co/0df8YnQ7mp

Feeling dejected, Sam-dal returns to her hometown in search of healing, and the show unravels how she manages to go through the difficult phases of her life and tackle them. She is described as someone who is delicate but has strong features.

Meanwhile, Ji Chang-wook will essay the role of Cho Yong-pil, the troublemaker of the Meteorological Administration located in Mado. The drama revolves around the main character, who looks like a dragon and ascends to paradise in a magnificent way. The character suddenly loses everything one fine day, falls back, and wants to catch their breath.

Not many details have been released about Yong-pil. The show's production team will eventually disclose more in the future.

The upcoming fantasy, healing, and romance drama will be helmed by director Cha Young-hoon, who has previously worked on Baeksang's winning drama When the Camelia Blooms and Forecasting Love and Weather.

The show will be penned by the show's screenwriter, Kwon Hye-joo, who is known for her realistic approach to drama, blending it with the fantasy genre. Fans are excited to see the two mega-stars Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun in the healing and romantic drama Welcome to Samdalri, which is reportedly slated to premiere in 2023.

More about Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun

Ji Chang-wook is one of the best-known personalities in South Korea who has starred in several hit dramas. He gained international recognition in Asia and bagged many awards through dramas such as Healer and Empress Ki. He was recently seen in The Sound of Magic and If You Wish Upon Me.

Shin Hye-sun, on the other hand, is one of the most versatile and prominent actresses in South Korea. She is well-known for dramas including Angel’s Last Mission: Love, Thirty But Seventeen, Stranger, The Hymn of Death, and others.

Chang-wook has reportedly been confirmed to star as the lead in the upcoming drama The Worst of Evil, while Shin Hye-sun is reportedly set to star as the lead in Wax Doll. Hye-sun is making her drama comeback after three years with See You in My 19th Life.

