Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi to appear in new Disney+ series 'The Worst Evil'

Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi are all set to star in the upcoming Disney+ series, The Worst Evil, slated to release in 2023. On October 4, Disney+ announced the details, including the cast and plot, for its forthcoming K-drama.

The Worst Evil (literal translation) is set in the 1980s, in South Korea. It is a crime-action drama revolving around undercover police investigators who gain access to a massive criminal organization that handles an illegal drug trade between Korea, China, and Japan.

Besides Ji Chang-wook (Suspicious Partner, The Sound of Magic), Wi Ha-joon (Little Women, Squid Game), and Im Se-mi (True Beauty, Terius Behind Me), Korean singer/rapper BIBI and Im Sung-jae (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) have also joined the cast.

New Disney+ series The Worst Evil unites Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi in leading roles

The Disney+ original K-drama will showcase the leading trio in bold and promising roles, with Ji Chang-wook playing Kang Joon-mo, the lead officer engaged in the investigation. Meanwhile, Im Se-mi will play the role of Yoo Eui-jung, a narcotics officer, and Kang Joon-mo's wife. The duo will be working together to unveil the criminal mastermind.

Wi Ha-joon will step up as the antagonist, Jung Ki-chul, the leader of the criminal enterprise. Details about BIBI and Im Sung-jae's characters are yet to be revealed.

The Worst Evil will be helmed by Han Dong-wook of Man In Love and The Unjust. As of now, no specific release date has been shared. However, according to the streaming platform, The Worst Evil will be broadcast in the second half of 2023.

The crime drama is the latest addition to Disney+'s original K-drama content library. The rapidly growing catalog has also resulted in the platform undertaking 50 APAC titles by next year.

Recent hits to premiere on Disney+ included Soundtrack#1, Big Mouth, Kiss Sixth Sense, Rookie Cops, Snowdrop, and more. Furthermore, the platform will soon drop its upcoming thriller series Connect starring Jung Hae-In of Snowdrop.

Wi Ha-joon starrer Little Women grabs fourth position on Netflix's top 10 non-English content

The Bad and Crazy actor Wi Ha-joon is currently making headlines for his intense role in the ongoing drama Little Women. Starring Kim Go-eun in the lead role, the series has entered Netflix's top 10 non-English content list with a staggering 18.94 million viewership.

Expected to release a couple more episodes, the show is keeping everyone on their toes with its capricious twists and mysterious plotline. Little Women currently stands in fourth spot following K-dramas Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Alchemy Of Souls season 1 and Narco Saints season 1.

