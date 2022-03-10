Disney+ K-drama 'Soundtrack #1' releases official trailer

The upcoming Disney+ K-drama, Soundtrack #1, released its official trailer on the online streaming platform's social media handles. Starring South Korean actors Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik, the series is bound to make people fall in love with the music and characters.

Disney+ also released the series official poster on March 7, 2022. The poster for the series shows the characters Han Sun-woo and Seo Eun-soo sitting together in front of a vibrant cityscape.

In the background, music notes (which resemble snowflakes falling from the sky) fill the air. Seo Eun-soo holds out her hand as if she is trying to catch and feel the snow, while Han Sun-woo looks at her lovingly.

All about Soundtrack #1's official trailer

On March 7, 2022, Disney+ Korea took to its official Instagram account to update fans with the Soundtrack #1 official trailer.

The official trailer for SoundTrack #1 provides glimpses of various scenes in the K-drama. It shows the main characters interacting with each other and exploring life together as they face various challenges.

The trailer begins with Seo Eun-soo opening her front door for Han Sun-woo, with the latter asking why she took time answering the door.

Both the characters are seen noticing each other from a distance with their faces reflecting intense emotions. They feel uncomfortable and odd when the other is in the company of someone of the opposite gender.

In one scene, Seo expresses her intention of remaining friends until they die. The short trailer ends with the two characters looking at a bicycle as cold winds blow gently.

Storyline, where to watch, and more

Soundtrack #1 is a story about two friends who have been together for 10 years, but a mere two weeks of living together blurs the line between love and friendship.

Han Sun-woo is a charming rookie photographer with a warm personality, while Seo Eun-soo is a lively, straightforward, and honest person who doesn’t hesitate to express her feelings. Seo receives a chance to become a lyricist and subtly interweaves details of a complex relationship into her compositions.

The K-drama will premiere on March 23, 2022, at 8.30 pm KST on Disney+. The series will release four episodes for season one.

NCT's Doyoung lends his vocals for the OST

NCT’s Doyoung released an OST for Soundtrack# 1. Doyoung’s OST, Just A Little Bit More, is the seventh soundtrack for the series and was released on February 22, 2022.

His smooth vocals capture the very essence of love, romance, and friendship which the series aims to depict. The OST definitely sets the mood for the upcoming K-drama.

