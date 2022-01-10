aespa achieves 'Rookie Grand Slam' title, is the 6th in K-pop history to do so

Monster rookies aespa became the sixth group in K-pop history to achieve the coveted ‘Rookie Grand Slam’ title. The feat is a rare accomplishment, achieved by only a few rookies who have experienced an incredible debut.

With Artist of the Year at the Golden Disc Awards (GDA) on January 8, the Next Level girl group became the second girl group and the sixth overall group in K-pop’s history to achieve the highly respectable title.

aespa’s smashing debut makes them the sixth Rookie Grand Slam title holder in K-pop

SM Entertainment’s newest girl group has once again rocked the K-pop industry. The four-member group took home a total of four trophies, from bonsangs Digital Song, Cosmopolitan Award, to Rookie of the Year and Artist of the Year at the 2022 Golden Disc Awards.

The group swept the GDA with their “Next Level” talent and popularity. However, the group’s achievements go far and beyond just the GDA. With their multiple trophies, the girl group joined the legendary groups such as SHINee, iKon, ITZY and others, earning the title of Rookie Grand Slam.

Gaon Chart Music Awards

Seoul Music Awards

MelOn Music Awards

Mnet Asian Music Awards

aespa has now joined Shinee, iKON, WannaOne, TXT and ITZY as the only groups to achieve the "Rookie Grand Slam".

SM Entertainment debuted the group with the most unique angle ever seen in K-pop and opened an entirely new universe adding AI avatars to the group's members. The one-of-a-kind marketing and storyline worked phenomenally, as equally as the girls’ vocal, dance and visual talent.

What is a Rookie Grand Slam?

The Rookie Grand Slam title was coined in 2008 when the legendary third generation group SHINee made an explosive debut that had them winning every Rookie of the Year (or equivalent title of Best Newcomer) at every major award show.

An artist is given a Rookie Grand Slam title when they win Rookie of the Year or an equivalent recognition at the Melon Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards and Gaon Chart Music Awards.

Ever since SHINee, only four more groups have been fortunate enough to make incredible debuts. Seven years later, iKON achieved the rare feat during its debut in 2015. Project boy group Wanna One then won the title two years later in 2017.

With the Hallyu Wave, two groups in 2019 achieved the coveted title too, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (aka TXT) and ITZY. The five-member group ITZY was also the first-ever female group to earn the Rookie Grand Slam title.

With their final Rookie award win at GDA, aespa joined the list of the greatest debuts in K-pop history. However, that is only on the Rookie Grand Slam title. The group’s Black Mamba and Next Level trended worldwide and earned multiple more iconic wins.

