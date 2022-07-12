First Look: Ji Chang-wook looks determined despite a troublesome past in the first look for upcoming drama If You Wish Upon Me

Ji Chang-wook is returning to our screens soon with the upcoming KBS2 drama If You Wish Upon Me. The KBS2 drama shared its first stills featuring the actor.

According to reports, the upcoming drama is inspired by an actual organization in the Netherlands that fulfills the wishes of terminal cancer patients. The plot revolves around a young man who has reached breaking point after living a difficult life full of struggles.

He joins the staff of a hospice hospital in fulfilling the last wishes of people who are in the final stretches of their lives.

If You Wish Upon Me also stars Girls’ Generation‘s Sooyoung and Sung Dong-Il.

Check out Ji Chang-wook’s first look below:

Ji Chang-wook plays Yoon Gyeo-re in the drama. In the first still for the drama, the actor looks handsome in a black outfit, showing off tattoos on his arm.

He wears a pensive yet determined expression on his face in the first look. The talented actor's new haircut is also drawing attention as viewers are anticipating his portrayal of Yoon Gyeo-re.

Ji Chang-wook’s character Yoon Gyeo-re lived a difficult life in If You Wish Upon Me

K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess udah 35 tahun gaes, ayok tulis wish kalian buat si babang ganteng ini •kdm• HAPPY JI CHANG WOOK DAY🥳udah 35 tahun gaes, ayok tulis wish kalian buat si babang ganteng ini •kdm• HAPPY JI CHANG WOOK DAY🥳💓 udah 35 tahun gaes, ayok tulis wish kalian buat si babang ganteng ini https://t.co/0VhBO9X0Vb

Ji Chang-wook will be taking on the role of Yoon Gyeo-re, who is struggling to live and hold on to the present. He has no desire to live and is determined to spend the remainder of his life in brokenness.

Chang-wook's character has fallen into the habit of inflicting pain on himself by getting tattoos all over his body. Yoon Gyeo-re has fought hard against the cold reality of his existence, having spent his life in an orphanage, youth detention center, and prison.

The production team shared their excitement upon the launch of the first still of the show featuring the lead actor.

“Ji Chang Wook boasts the flawless appearance, manner of speech, and expression of character Yoon Gyeo Re himself. Please focus on Yoon Gyeo Re’s difficult life and the reason behind why he was sent to an orphanage, youth detention center, and prison.”

Ji Chang-wook and the cast of The Sound of Magic confirmed to star in new variety show

YangYang Couple Global @yycoupleglobal



It will release on September 2022



#JiChangWook The cast of The Sound of Magic, Itaewon Class and Love In The Moonlight on their upcoming Variety show #YouthMT It will release on September 2022 The cast of The Sound of Magic, Itaewon Class and Love In The Moonlight on their upcoming Variety show #YouthMT 💖It will release on September 2022#JiChangWook https://t.co/uxtXKXCmTQ

The talented actor, alongside cast members - Choi Sung-eun, Hwang In-yeop, Ji Hye-won, and Kim Bo-yoon of the fantasy musical drama, The Sound of Magic , will also join the cast of Youth MT for their first appearance together since the drama aired.

Youth MT is a new TVING variety show featuring reunions of actors from past dramas like The Sound of Magic, Love in the Moonlight, and Itaewon Class.

The actors along with PD Kim Sung-yoon will go on a refreshing retreat together. Youth MT will premiere in September.

If You Wish Upon Me is confirmed to premiere this August after the conclusion of Jinxed at First, starring Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun and Na In-woo. The drama will premiere on August 10 at 9:50 pm KST.

If You Wish Upon Me is all set to occupy the Wednesday-Thursday slots.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far