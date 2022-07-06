Ji Chang-wook’s Indian fanbase bought land in Scotland in his name to honour him on his birthday

On the occasion of South Korean star Ji Chang-wook’s birthday on July 5, the star's fans in India bought a square foot of land in Scotland under his name. Taking to social media, the Sound of Magic actor's Indian fanbase, called Ji Chang Wook Love India-Indian Fan's Ark, made sure the actor’s 35th birthday was a memorable affair.

On the same day, the actor's Indian fanbase further revealed that the plot of land will be on the Highland Titled Nature Reserve, which is located south of Duror.

Ji Chang Wook Love India @IndianFansArk

We bought a sq ft of land in Scotland under his name.This plot of land will be on the Highland Titles Nature Reserve which is located at the south of Duror.He is now the Lord of Glencoe

#JCWLoveIndia

#jichangwook #jcw #지창욱 #birthday 2nd Birthday gift for Lord @jichangwook 🤭:We bought a sq ft of land in Scotland under his name.This plot of land will be on the Highland Titles Nature Reserve which is located at the south of Duror.He is now the Lord of Glencoe 2nd Birthday gift for Lord @jichangwook 🤭:We bought a sq ft of land in Scotland under his name.This plot of land will be on the Highland Titles Nature Reserve which is located at the south of Duror.He is now the Lord of Glencoe#JCWLoveIndia#jichangwook #jcw #지창욱 #birthday https://t.co/cAw3bRaSWJ

The piece of land will be named after the Hallyu star, who will be conferred with the title "Lord Ji Chang-wook," used to describe someone who holds a title of peerage or courtesy title, either inherited or granted.

The plot can be used to help protect and preserve endangered species and wildlife currently on the estate like - Pine Martin, Black Grouse, Osprey, etc. Not only that, the plot can be seen on Google Maps and has a "meet and greet" center for all the "Lords and Ladies" (Scottish titles) unlike other reserves.

Ji Chang-wook’s Indian fanbase planted 100 trees for 'Trees for Tigers' project

The actor's Indian fanbase has always gone to great lengths to ensure that they do something important, compassionate and meaningful for his birthday, and this year was no exception as well. This time, they planted 100 trees for “Trees for Tigers” project on the community lands of Dulara village in the buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra.

They planted custard apples, lemons, pomegranates, tamarinds, and other trees that will benefit both the forest's biodiversity and the locals who depend on the forest for their everyday sustenance.

Last year, on his birthday, his Indian fanbase adopted a snow leopard as a gift to the actor from the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Along with the aforementioned charitable deeds, they have made a donation to Charitism, an online donation platform, to celebrate the actor’s birthday. The fanbase celebrated with underprivileged children in the slums of Chawri Bazar, New Delhi by throwing a birthday party in the actor’s name. The 40 to 50 children were provided with delicious food, cake, balloons, party hats and gifts.

Ji Chang Wook Love India @IndianFansArk Our 4th and final gift for @jichangwook. We celebrated his birthday with underprivileged kids in the slums of chawri bazar Delhi with the help of Charitism. Our 4th and final gift for @jichangwook. We celebrated his birthday with underprivileged kids in the slums of chawri bazar Delhi with the help of Charitism. https://t.co/xPg110bFlT

In an effort to make the kids happy and spread joy, just like Ji Chang-wook does for his numerous fans throughout the world, the Indian fanbase also organized a dance party for them.

Ji Chang-wook's fans celebrate his birthday at a Bengaluru based Orphanage (Image via Ji Chang Wook Love India Indian Fans Ark)

The fanbase made a second meaningful donation to an orphanage called Vani Vidhyashraya in Bengaluru's rural area where they dedicated the entire day to celebrating the actor’s birthday.

Besides organizing a puja (prayer offering) for Ji Chang-wook, they served nutritious food to a group of 50 underprivileged children, 10 of whom are specially-abled kids. The Indian fanbase donated the following to the orphanage as well:

•40 kg rice

•5 ltr cooking oil

•2 ltr coconut oil

•8 kg washing powder

•120 shampoo satchels

•1kg mustard seeds

•20 kg wheat flour

•1600 gm Parle G biscuits

Ji Chang-wook's fans celebrate his birthday by making donation to organisation (Image via Ji Chang Wook Love India Indian Fans Ark)

Ji Chang-wook’s Indian fanbase hopes to make a difference in society on the actor’s special day

Ji Chang-wook's fans celebrate his birthday by sending him presents (Image via Ji Chang Wook Love India Indian Fans Ark)

This year was special for JCK Love India-Indian Fans Ark for more than one reason.The Hallyu star officially gave his first set of interviews to the Indian media, acknowledging the massive love and appreciation he receives from his Indian fans.

His Indian fanbase revealed that they hope to make a difference in society and give back to the world and the environment.

“Hoping that his birthday would make a difference and bring smiles to the little ones. Just as our motto says Indian Fan’s Ark, he’s our Ark”.

They hope their efforts reach as many people as possible and they join them in supporting their heartfelt charitable endeavors dedicated to supporting the actor.

They also dedicated a special message to the actor on his birthday today:

“You touch so many lives with joy and inspire us. We tend to be better fans as we follow your example of being helpful and kind. You deserve all the good things and sweetness. We hope that this birthday brings you more success, happiness and health. We will always support you with all our heart. Happy Birthday Ji Chang wook”

Who is Janhavi Bharati - the face behind Ji Chang Wook Love India Indian Fans Ark?

Janhavi Bharati started Ji Chang Wook Love India Indian Fans Ark in 2020 to offer an official representation to actor Ji Chang-wook in India and let the world know that he has a solid and supportive fanbase in India as well.

This is how Ji Chang Wook Love India Indian Fans Ark was born, and now they are the first and only official fanbase dedicated to supporting the Suspicious Partner star.

She credits her team members for their unwavering support and kindness and thinks of them as her extended family.

Initially, they started with sweet and simple presents like cakes and bouquets, which were sent to the actor’s agency. However, the pandemic thwarted their plans, and the fanbase now dedicates its energy and effort to productive activities and donations to celebrate his special day instead.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far