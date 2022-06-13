Watch: Ji Chang-wook floors audiences with a surprise rendition of Lee Juck's song, Laundry

On June 10, actor Ji Chang-wook appeared as a special guest on KBS' Immortal Songs, where he covered legendary singer Lee Juck’s classic ballad, Laundry. The cover not only drew praise from Lee Juck himself, but also sent the talented Hallyu star soaring on Twitter trends worldwide.

The performance was in keeping with the the first instalment of Immortal Songs, where contestants had to go head-to-head against one another and cover some of the legendary singer's hit numbers.

The actor further confessed that even though he did not have any formal training as a singer, he wanted to perform the cover, in order to honor Lee Juck.

What did Lee Juck say after Ji Chang-wook's surprise cover?

Before his performance, host Shin Dong-yup introduced the Sound of Magic star by saying,

“Even though he isn’t a singer, there’s someone here who’s such a big fan of Lee Juck that he wanted to just sing one verse and then go.”

Members of the audience were surprised to find out that the person in question was Ji Chang-wook, who amazed both viewers and contestants with his scintillating cover of Laundry.

Following his performance, the actor confessed to being a big fan of Lee Juck:

“You could say that he’s my No. 1 artist, really. Whenever Juck releases new songs, I listen to all of them, and I even bought and read the children’s book that Lee Juck wrote. That’s how much of a true fan I am.”

Lee Juck also reciprocated the sentiment by praising the talented Hallyu star:

“He’s so good at singing, and he also has such a great personality.”

He went on to explain that Laundry is a difficult song, owing to the continuous high notes towards the end. He then appreciated the talented actor for being able to sing the number effortlessly, proving that his singing abilities are as flawless as his acting abilities.

“With this kind of talent, I think he could have just joined the competition,” he added with a laugh. “I think a lot of people would have voted for him. Thank you so much, I really enjoyed the performance.”

Ji Chang-wook's singing sends him soaring on worldwide Twitter trends

Netizens too went gaga over the multi-talented actor’s singing skills, as the Lovestruck in the City star began dominating Twitter trends around the world. Here, you can check out how some fans reacted to Ji Chang-wook’s surprise performance during KBS’ Immortal Songs.

changwook loops @jjcwloop ji chang wook’s vocals appreciation post ji chang wook’s vocals appreciation post https://t.co/7p1pTdYxeQ

ً @jcwroy ji chang wook's notes are higher than my grades ji chang wook's notes are higher than my grades https://t.co/XIWVLiWahE

m @imzouun ji chang wook’s vocal range is insane… he can even hit the high notes.. hes craazzzyyyyy ji chang wook’s vocal range is insane… he can even hit the high notes.. hes craazzzyyyyy 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/uyE17CpJ1P

Ji Chang-wook, Park Seo-joon, Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Bo-gum are in talks for a new variety show

A new Korean variety show is in the works and, considering the star-studded cast list, it promises to be a treat for fans.

For the new show, producing director Kim Sung-yoon approached a host of actors that he has worked with before. So far, the cast list includes Itaewon Class stars Park Seo-joon and Ahn Bo-hyun, Love in the Moonlight star Park Bo-gum, and The Sound of Magic star.

Ji Chang-wook’s agency, Glorious Entertainment, responded by saying that while the actor has been casually approached for the variety show, nothing concrete has been decided as of yet.

