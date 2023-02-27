On February 24, 2023, NewJeans member Hanni attended the Fashion Week show in Milan, Italy, becoming the newest global brand ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci. The American rapper and singer A$AP Rocky also attended the event as he is one of the faces of the brand as well.
NewJeans Hanni was seen interacting with many celebrities at the event, including Halle Bailey, CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, A$AP Rocky, and others. What left fans excited was NewJeans Hanni's conversation with A$AP Rocky, who expressed his interest in collaborating with her on a campaign.
The Italian fashion house Gucci is famous for its women's and men’s clothing, handbags, accessories, perfumes, and other products.
Twitterati can’t get enough of the unexpected interaction between NewJeans Hanni and A$AP Rocky
The 18-year-old K-pop idol turned heads at the event after being introduced as Gucci’s Global ambassador in October 2022. She was also spotted interacting with the CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzari and clicking pictures.
Fans can’t get enough of the unexpected interaction between NewJeans Hanni and A$AP Rocky. In the videos shared online, the two are seen having a chat as they smile from ear to ear.
While having a candid conversation with the NewJeans member, the American rapper suggested that they should work together and expressed his keen interest in collaborating with her someday. A$AP suggested that they should work on a campaign for the brand together, leaving fans excited.
While speaking to the idol, the American rapper stated:
"We got to do the new campaign together."
Hearing this, fans went berserk and can’t wait to see the duo collaborate. Netizens were also excited about the possibility of the K-Pop artist soon meeting Rihanna, who is married to A$AP Rocky.
A fan tweeted:
“Halle Bailey posting this on her story and guess who she follows? rihanna, Rihanna sees the story and then finds out the collab asap rocky wants to make with hanni and then she joins the collab then hanni and rihanna get a selfie together and post it.”
Ever since the artist was announced as the brand ambassador for Gucci, her fans have been over the moon. They continue to support her as she participates in several campaigns for the company.
Fans are also complimenting her as they hail her as the Gucci 'princess' and want to see her do more campaigns for the brand.
More about NewJeans Hanni
The NewJeans member started her career with Australian K-pop group AEMINA and in October of the same year, she passed the Big Hit Global Audition. She soon became a trainee in South Korea the following year. She also appeared in BTS’ 2021 music video Permission to Dance where she was seen grooving with fellow NewJeans member Minji.
Being a part of ADOR, she made her debut with NewJeans in 2022 and went on to release several albums. Presently, the band has been breaking many records with their songs OMG and Hype Boys. The artist is also known as the first and only Vietnamese idol to make her debut under the HYBE LABEL.
The NewJeans member also updated fans on the fansite that she has safely returned home and cried when she met the other members as she missed them during her overseas schedule in Milan, Italy.