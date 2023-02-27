On February 24, 2023, NewJeans member Hanni attended the Fashion Week show in Milan, Italy, becoming the newest global brand ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci. The American rapper and singer A$AP Rocky also attended the event as he is one of the faces of the brand as well.

NewJeans Hanni was seen interacting with many celebrities at the event, including Halle Bailey, CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri, A$AP Rocky, and others. What left fans excited was NewJeans Hanni's conversation with A$AP Rocky, who expressed his interest in collaborating with her on a campaign.

Twitterati can’t get enough of the unexpected interaction between NewJeans Hanni and A$AP Rocky

nil @newjiram



#HANNI #GucciFW23 #MFW ASAP ROCKY SAID HE WANTS TO DO A GUCCI CAMPAIGN WITH HANNI?? MY GOD ASAP ROCKY SAID HE WANTS TO DO A GUCCI CAMPAIGN WITH HANNI?? MY GOD #HANNI #GucciFW23 #MFW https://t.co/TTxg1Y36W3

The 18-year-old K-pop idol turned heads at the event after being introduced as Gucci’s Global ambassador in October 2022. She was also spotted interacting with the CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzari and clicking pictures.

Fans can’t get enough of the unexpected interaction between NewJeans Hanni and A$AP Rocky. In the videos shared online, the two are seen having a chat as they smile from ear to ear.

While having a candid conversation with the NewJeans member, the American rapper suggested that they should work together and expressed his keen interest in collaborating with her someday. A$AP suggested that they should work on a campaign for the brand together, leaving fans excited.

While speaking to the idol, the American rapper stated:

"We got to do the new campaign together."

Hearing this, fans went berserk and can’t wait to see the duo collaborate. Netizens were also excited about the possibility of the K-Pop artist soon meeting Rihanna, who is married to A$AP Rocky.

elys 🍊 @nemeastrengths see now asap rocky gon be like hanni ? das my daughter! and since rihanna is wit asap rihanna gon be like hanni pham?? oh das MY daughter. and like boom. see now asap rocky gon be like hanni ? das my daughter! and since rihanna is wit asap rihanna gon be like hanni pham?? oh das MY daughter. and like boom. https://t.co/DhvDN5xAfl

갈로르 @gvlores this multiverse crossover??? hanni and asap rocky like whatttt this multiverse crossover??? hanni and asap rocky like whatttt https://t.co/V5xGrwsKtx

brie 𓃺 @saintyjn so far hanni met asap rocky, halle bailey, julia and not to mention the ceo of gucci himself, for her first fashion week as global ambassador of gucci. so far hanni met asap rocky, halle bailey, julia and not to mention the ceo of gucci himself, for her first fashion week as global ambassador of gucci. https://t.co/f9gIMxX2Jy

A fan tweeted:

“Halle Bailey posting this on her story and guess who she follows? rihanna, Rihanna sees the story and then finds out the collab asap rocky wants to make with hanni and then she joins the collab then hanni and rihanna get a selfie together and post it.”

😮 @centrichanni halle Bailey posting this on her story and guess who she follows? rihanna, Rihanna sees the story and then finds out the collab asap rocky wants to make with hanni and then she joins the collab then hanni and rihanna get a selfie together and post it 🤣🤣🤣 halle Bailey posting this on her story and guess who she follows? rihanna, Rihanna sees the story and then finds out the collab asap rocky wants to make with hanni and then she joins the collab then hanni and rihanna get a selfie together and post it 🤣🤣🤣🙏 https://t.co/oNH8dCTfwl

newtannies ⁷𓃺 slow @newtannies Pham Hanni really is that [ IT GIRL ] walked into her first fashion show announced as Gucci's GLOBAL ambassador, 6 months into her career, and got offered to do a Gucci campaign together with and by ASAP ROCKY HIMSELF!!! Pham Hanni really is that [ IT GIRL ] walked into her first fashion show announced as Gucci's GLOBAL ambassador, 6 months into her career, and got offered to do a Gucci campaign together with and by ASAP ROCKY HIMSELF!!! 😳 https://t.co/9ifibGZxVX

Ever since the artist was announced as the brand ambassador for Gucci, her fans have been over the moon. They continue to support her as she participates in several campaigns for the company.

nil @newjiram

seating Hanni next to the CEO of Gucci & being complimented by him, securing campaign deals with Asap Rocky, sending her custom made bags, emphasizing that Hanni is their GLOBAL Brand Ambassador!! They love her so much 🥺 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Gucci do not play about their Princess!seating Hanni next to the CEO of Gucci & being complimented by him, securing campaign deals with Asap Rocky, sending her custom made bags, emphasizing that Hanni is their GLOBAL Brand Ambassador!! They love her so much 🥺 Gucci do not play about their Princess!seating Hanni next to the CEO of Gucci & being complimented by him, securing campaign deals with Asap Rocky, sending her custom made bags, emphasizing that Hanni is their GLOBAL Brand Ambassador!! They love her so much 🥺🍒 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uVlRmK79zA

Fans are also complimenting her as they hail her as the Gucci 'princess' and want to see her do more campaigns for the brand.

More about NewJeans Hanni

The NewJeans member started her career with Australian K-pop group AEMINA and in October of the same year, she passed the Big Hit Global Audition. She soon became a trainee in South Korea the following year. She also appeared in BTS’ 2021 music video Permission to Dance where she was seen grooving with fellow NewJeans member Minji.

Being a part of ADOR, she made her debut with NewJeans in 2022 and went on to release several albums. Presently, the band has been breaking many records with their songs OMG and Hype Boys. The artist is also known as the first and only Vietnamese idol to make her debut under the HYBE LABEL.

The NewJeans member also updated fans on the fansite that she has safely returned home and cried when she met the other members as she missed them during her overseas schedule in Milan, Italy.

