The NewJeans Meal: Fans excited as McDonald’s Korea announces collaboration

K-pop fans are super excited about McDonald's Korea’s upcoming collaboration with the rookie group NewJeans.

McDonald's Korea has been posting hints on a new project since Friday, February 24 on its Instagram account. The latest posts have confirmed fans’ doubts of the fast food chain's new collaboration being with the Ditto singers.

Fans have already begun posting videos, photos and memes expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming meal's release. This collaboration is also monumental for NewJeans as they are the only K-pop group to have a McDonald’s meal dedicated to them after global sensation BTS.

A fan edit of NewJeans’ McDonald’s meal goes viral as fans can’t stop gushing over the collaboration

nil @newjiram McDonalds X NEWJEANS IS COMING McDonalds X NEWJEANS IS COMING https://t.co/iU7JCOQkhB

Having burgers, french fries, and drinks in a packaging dedicated to one’s favorite singers is always the best way to gain exposure and new fans. McDonald’s has been doing it for quite a while with legendary artists such as Saweetie, BTS, Travis Scott, and J Balvin.

The newest addition to the list are the Ditto singers, NewJeans. The girl group, which debuted in July last year, has already seen incredible success on global music platforms and even physical album sales. The five singers have now collaborated with McDonald’s Korea for a meal.

After seeing McDonald's Korea’s hints going viral on social media, a fan-made edit of what NewJeans’ Meal could look like has taken over the internet. It is inspired by the group’s bunny logo and the blue sky with clouds.

ᴋɪʀᴀɴᴀᴢᴛ @staeberrycookie Newjeans x mcd?! AKU MAUUU AKU MAUUU!!!! Newjeans x mcd?! AKU MAUUU AKU MAUUU!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/PwWingoLie

Both Korean and international fans are ecstatic about the upcoming meal. However, it is still a bit early to see if the fast food chain will be releasing the meal globally or not, since the hints have only been posted on the Korean Instagram account as of yet. Still, fans aren’t losing hope and are already celebrating the collaboration.

Check out how K-pop fans are reacting to McDonald's Korea's collaboration hints below:

JJaerin @JrayMLao Me going to McDonalds when New Jeans meal is out: Me going to McDonalds when New Jeans meal is out: https://t.co/MfoSfQgiLm

ador anti @DENIMPRINT No y’all don’t understand, I need the newjeans meal BAD. No y’all don’t understand, I need the newjeans meal BAD. https://t.co/TwSiBnvCKg

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notpannchoa ] NewJeans to have their own McDonalds meal set [ notpannchoa ] NewJeans to have their own McDonalds meal set https://t.co/n3etxQnehC

NEWJEANS X MCDONALDS SOON! THEY ARE BOOKED AND BUSY!!🤯Banking, Electronics, Fashion, and Academia, and now they are coming for the food industry!!NEWJEANS X MCDONALDS SOON! THEY ARE BOOKED AND BUSY!!🤯Banking, Electronics, Fashion, and Academia, and now they are coming for the food industry!! NEWJEANS X MCDONALDS SOON! 😳 https://t.co/NjAaE5bWFk

uni @un__ORIGINAL__ NewJeans getting brand deals left and right NEWJEANS GOT A MCDONALDS DEAL???NewJeans getting brand deals left and right NEWJEANS GOT A MCDONALDS DEAL??? 😭😭😭 NewJeans getting brand deals left and right https://t.co/6OLAevKhoV

McDonald's Korea’s hints included shaping its iconic curved “M” as a bunny’s ears, using bunny emojis in the post copy, posting the word “ATTENTION” (which is also the group's debut song), and posting an audio of a female saying “crispy.” Fans were also quick to observe that the voice was of the Australian-Korean Member, Danielle.

Bunnies are showcased throughout the hints because it is the group's fandom name.

NewJeans achieves another million-seller title with debut album

The Hype Boy singers first earned the million-seller title with their album OMG released last month. The group achieved the feat for the second time with their self-titled debut album on February 20, and their growing popularity does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Speaking about the achievement, considering the group is only seven months old, ADOR said:

“NewJeans has become million sellers with a method that is different from the typical approach, such as by releasing a music video first without much teaser content. After garnering syndrome-like popularity, they have become artists with two million-selling albums in about half a year.”

Meanwhile, all five Ditto singers are ambassadors of various luxury fashion brands and have broken multiple records in the industry.

