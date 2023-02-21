Korean fashion designer, Yoon Ahn, releases a NewJeans-inspired clothing collection

The Korean fashion designer and creative director of the fashion line AMBUSH, Yoon Ahn, recently released her Fall/Winter 2023 collection inspired by NewJeans. The collection, which follows a school uniform theme, concentrates on individuality in the contemporary world.

It fittingly takes inspiration from Aphex Twin, Kinji Fukasaku's Battle Royale film, Japanese school uniforms, Dark Techno, and NewJeans, who've been evidently influential across the boundaries of the music industry.

Fans were thrilled to learn about yet another significant impact by NewJeans on several other industries. They also found out that Yoon Ahn has been showcasing her love for the group for quite a while now. Not only did she tweet about how much she loves the group and their recent track, Ditto, but has also added many of their songs to her New York Fashion Week Spotify playlist.

Following the reveal of the collection inspired by NewJeans, eagle-eyed fans spotted the members wearing many pieces from the collection at the event they attended prior to its release. Naturally, fans overflowed with pride and showered the girls with their love, given that it's quite a remarkable achievement for a group whose debut was no more than six months ago.

Yoon Ahn talks about her NewJeans-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection

Accompanying the release of her FW23 collection, the creative director of AMBUSH also wrote a description of what the collection is all about and what it aims to communicate.

She described the line as:

"The kids partied so much they got sent to private school."

The designs represent typical or not-so-typical school uniforms worn majorly in Asian countries. She expressed how Japanese school uniforms and NewJeans' music videos for Ditto and Hype Boy were most reflected in her collection.

As discussed earlier, Yoon Ahn also takes a lot of interest in the girl group in terms of their music. In an interview with Vogue, she mentioned that the "repetitive nature of the genre's beat" helped her create the uniform theme for her collection.

She said:

"It's not as twisted or colorful as a rave, it's repetitive and a little darker."

With the collection being majorly inspired by NewJeans, fans couldn't hold onto their excitement and were over the moon about the same. They also hope to see more instances of the members wearing other pieces from Yoon Ahn's collection.

Fans react to AMBUSH creating a NewJeans-inspired clothing collection

After news of the girl group being a major inspiration for Yoon Ahn's recent collection surfaced online, fans were both in awe and surprised by the impressive impact the idols have worldwide. Several individuals took to social media to express their joy about the latest development as they hailed the "trendsetters."

From their music and choreographies to their fashion, almost everything the group executes inevitably goes viral. They've always explored unique concepts and are not afraid to experiment with their work.

Four out of the five members are brand ambassadors for luxury fashion lines, with one member even representing two brands. The group as a whole was honored as the Honorary Ambassador of Seoul, standing as one of the 10 other figures who were awarded the title.

As achievements and recognitions for the much-loved group keep piling up, fans continue to shower the girls with their love and support.

