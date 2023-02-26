NewJeans leads February Singers Brand Reputation Rankings for the second time

The fourth-generation K-Pop girl group NewJeans is setting its mark in the industry by securing the top spot in the Singer Brand Reputation rankings for the second consecutive month.

On February 25, 2023, the Korea Business Research Institute published the latest edition of the popularity index of singers. They conducted an analysis of the singer’s brand reputation index for February's most popular Korean singers by using the 132,547,215 units of big data collected between January 25 and February 25. Since last month, when the Korean singer brand big data was 134,800,244, the amount of data analysis has fallen by 1.67%.

The institute uses a thorough approach to create the rankings, starting with researching consumer behavior. They categorize the data based on different aspects, such as participation, communication, media, and community.

Following this categorization, they use advanced algorithms for ratio analysis and reputation analysis to analyze the data further. This process allows the institute to better understand how consumers behave and perceive different products and services, ultimately resulting in a comprehensive ranking.

Lim Young-woong and BTS follow NewJeans to the top of the Singer Brand Reputation Index for February 2023

HYBE’s rookie group NewJeans continues to dominate the popularity charts for February, beating K-Pop titans BLACKPINK, BTS, and Lim Young-woong. NewJeans achieved a brand reputation score of 8,878,566. This marks a 25.39% decline in the popularity score of the artists since January when their score was 11,901,458.

Following NewJeans is the internationally acclaimed Korean balladeer Lim Young-woong. The My Starry Love artist held the second position with a brand reputation score of 8,256,269. This month witnessed a slight decrease of 8.89% in the popularity score of the artist since the previous edition, when he achieved a score of 9,062,863.

K-Pop group BTS closed off the top three with a brand reputation score of 5,788,628. While the boy band did not cede their position in the rankings, their popularity has declined slightly since last month. In January, the brand reputation score of BTS was 6,980,796, which is 17.07% higher than this month’s score.

Ranking fourth on the Singer Brand Reputation Index for February is the Korean trot artist Lee Chan-won. The singer soared from rank 7 in the previous edition of the popularity charts to the top five with a brand reputation score of 5,315,820.

Closing off the top five was K-Pop powerhouse BLACKPINK. Since January 2023, BLACKPINK has slipped to number five and secured a brand reputation score of 4,957,605. Since last month, when the brand's reputation score was 5,874,066, the popularity of the Pink Venom artists has decreased by 15.60%.

