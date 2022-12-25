BTS holds on to the top spot of the Singers Brand Reputation Index for the third consecutive month

Global K-Pop legends BTS have once again reclaimed their position as the leaders of the industry. In the latest edition of the Singers Brand Reputation Index released by the Korean Business Research Institution on December 24, the band has retained its spot at the top of the list. This marks the third consecutive month the septet has topped the list.

Researchers at the Korean Enterprise Reputation Research Institute examined 146676796.686 records from several large databases that correlated with popular music artists. Since November, the data accumulated and analyzed for this month appears to have increased by 16.7%. The study's goal was to assess consumer engagement in terms of both in-person interactions and online communities, as well as media exposure and participation.

The institution collects data on consumer activity, then sorts it according to numerous principles of participation, communication, media, and community before running it through algorithms for ratio analysis and reputation analysis to arrive at the final score.

Lim Young-woong and rookie band New Jeans follow BTS on the December Singer Brand Reputation Index

To round out the top three of the December Singer Brand Reputation index, Grammy-winning K-Pop boy band BTS was followed by Korean soloist Lim Young-woong and HYBE's novice K-Pop girl group New Jeans.

BTS topped the list with a whopping brand reputation index of 10,830,271. Furthermore, the band's sub-indices were 1,123,127 for participation, 2,975,036 for media, 2,160,175 for communication, and a community index of 4,571,933. While the figures are still impressive, BTS's brand reputation index has declined by 30% since last month, when it was 15,693,195.

Famous Korean balladeer Lim Young-woong came in second with a brand reputation index of 10,727,996. This score was a compilation of a participation index of 2,382,818, a media index of 3,522,927, a communication index of 2,435,954, and a community index of 2,386,297. The brand reputation index of the Ugly Love singer rose by 56.89% in comparison to the index of 6,837,983 in the previous month of November.

NewJeans, HYBE's rookie girl group, rounds out the top three. The Cookie singers scored a stunning brand reputation index of 9,405,479. For the sub-components, the quintet band scored 2,050,637 for participation, 3,698,599 for the media index, a communication index of 1,765,208, and a community index of 1,891,035. When compared to the singer brand reputation index of 3,974,034 in November, the band's brand reputation value increased by a staggering 136.67 percentage.

BLACKPINK dropped one spot to fourth place, followed by Younha and LILAC artist IU, who were ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

Sextet K-pop girl group IVE and the rookie girl band LE SSERAFIM also performed well in the latest edition of the singer's brand reputation index, with consecutive ranks of seven and eight respectively.

In other news, NewJeans recently dropped a pre-release single for their upcoming album OMG.

