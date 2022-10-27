Fans ecstatic as LE SSERAFIM becomes the fastest 4th gen million seller in the history of K-pop

On October 27, 2022, LE SSERAFIM became the fastest fourth-generation K-pop group to achieve one million sales as per Circle (formerly Gaon) Chart.

The latest update of the Circle Chart (week of October 16 to October 22) shows ANTIFRAGILE directly debuting at No. 2 with 580,995 sales, while its Weverse version debuted at No. 6 with 49,822 copies. In total, ANTIFRAGILE racked up 629,817 sales till October 27, after its release on October 17, 2022.

Combining this with their debut album FEARLESS' 415,654 copies, the group has sold a total of 1,045,471 albums. By crossing the million mark in just 178 days since its debut, the girl group received the title of the fastest fourth-generation group to become a million-seller. The girl group debuted among much buzz just a few months ago, on July 20, 2022.

LE SSERAFIM's fans can't stop flexing the group's achievement

Fearnot...!!! @lesserafimstan5 Within 5 month lesserafim become million seller and they done it only with 2 albums...this proof that lesserafim isnt your average rookies Within 5 month lesserafim become million seller and they done it only with 2 albums...this proof that lesserafim isnt your average rookies https://t.co/lJU9qXljPS

Unlike other music industries, the K-pop industry relies heavily on numbers, whether streaming, digital, or physical album statistics.

As the new generation of K-pop groups gradually came into the spotlight, the record that old groups took years to achieve was broken by the newcomers in a matter of months. LE SSERAFIM is a testament to this phenomenon. The group debuted at the end of July this year and four months later, in October, became the fastest million-selling fourth-generation group.

LE SSERAFIM earned the title in 178 days, ten days earlier than the previous record holders IVE and TREASURE. Both the After LIKE girl group and JIKJIN boy group were tied as the fastest fourth-generation K-pop group to surpass the million-selling mark in cumulative sales in 188 days.

The group's fandom, FEARNOT, gushed over this achievement. On Twitter, they flaunted the group's influence, power, and, most importantly, their recent comeback. Fans also pointed out that the group achieved an incredible record with only two mini-album releases this year.

Take a look at some of the fans' reactions below:

Sanatozaki @Sanatozaki1111 @koreansales_twt So basically all 4th gen girlgroups are becoming million sellers this year. It’s insane how strong the girl group scene is nowadays. @koreansales_twt So basically all 4th gen girlgroups are becoming million sellers this year. It’s insane how strong the girl group scene is nowadays.

#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 Fastest 4th Generation Groups to surpass 1 MILLION Cumulative/Total Sales on Circle Chart:#1. @le_sserafim – 178 days#2. IVE & TREASURE – 188 days#3. ENHYPEN – 192 days#4. NMIXX – 240 days#5. Kep1er – 295 days Fastest 4th Generation Groups to surpass 1 MILLION Cumulative/Total Sales on Circle Chart:#1. @le_sserafim – 178 days 🆕#2. IVE & TREASURE – 188 days #3. ENHYPEN – 192 days#4. NMIXX – 240 days#5. Kep1er – 295 days#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 https://t.co/5krq4D1f7N

It is easy to see fourth-generation girl groups dominating the industry. LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Kep1er, and NewJeans have broken several records since their debuts. The latest million-selling achievement further cements the year 2022 as a female idol group battleground.

Recent updates about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM recently experienced a tough time during their promotions for ANTIFRAGILE. Two of its members, Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin, were involved in a minor car accident on October 19, 2022. As they needed to be treated for their bruises, the group took a brief hiatus. They resumed their activities on October 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the group has been nominated for Best New Female Artist (Rookie Artist of the Year - Female), Best Dance Performance Female Group (for FEARLESS), Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Fans' Choice 10 at the 2022 MAMA Awards. The winners for the same will be announced on November 29 and 30, 2022.

