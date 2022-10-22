“ I really wanted to show LE SSERAFIM’s diverse charms”: LE SSERAFIM dishes on their Debut, Journey and future plans

Rising K-Pop girls group LE SSERAFIM, in a recent interview with Esquire Korea, shared the story of their debut, their journey, and the group's plans for the future.

On October 17, 2022, the first-generation K-Pop girls group made its comeback with their second mini-album, ANTI-FRAGILE. Speaking about the new image the group wanted to depict through their album, the group's leader Chaewon said:

“For starters, I really wanted to show LE SSERAFIM’s diverse charms. We’ve prepared performances for everything, from the title track, follow-up song, and B-sides. Second, I want to frequently show the image of us enjoying our performances. I think that we have to enjoy ourselves for fans to naturally enjoy themselves too. Above everything, I want to show cool performances that continue to outdo our past performances.”

Chaewon was formerly a member of IZ*ONE and has now gone on to lead the HYBE's rookie girls group.

"I want to hold a concert for LE SSERAFIM.": Idols speak about their plans for the group

In a candid conversation with one of the world's most prominent fashion magazines, Esquire, the members of LE SSERAFIM shared anecdotes related to their debut and their hopes for the group's future.

The group's idol, Kazuha, revealed that her goal for the group was to host a concert and, subsequently, a world tour. The idol also talked about her inspirations and experiences with the latest album. She said:

“A world tour. No, to start, I want to hold a concert for LE SSERAFIM. Yesterday, ahead of our comeback, we had a performance pre-recording. It was so thrilling...After yesterday’s experience, I began wanting to hold a concert in front of many more fans.”

Eunchae, the latest idol to join the group, shared her debut story and revealed how it was a surreal experience to be a part of HYBE's K-Pop girls group.

“You know how you usually don’t remember your dreams well? When I woke up, I just vaguely remembered feeling happy. I just thought it was a good dream, but the next day, I heard that I was joining the debut lineup.”

21-year-old idol Hun Yun-Jin revealed how her first birthday after the group's debut was considered auspicious as it marked the day LE SSERAFIM won the Fact Music Awards.

On LE SSERAFIM's 100th day after debuting, Yunjin treated FEARNOTs with a piece of self-composed music titled, Raise y_our glass.

Lastly, the group's member Sakura got lauded for constantly improving her Korean. The idol shared her journey with the group and how the members considered each other as family.

“I learned what it means to enjoy our performances. Since the members are together all day, we’ve also grown a lot closer. We originally had good chemistry but now we’re like family. It’s difficult to meet just one person you get along with well, but I’ve met four so I think I have good luck.”

The interview with LE SSERAFIM will be published in the November edition of Esquire Korea.

