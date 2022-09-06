“We all cheered”: Fans react as LE SSERAFIM announces mid-October comeback

LE SSERAFIM is the latest group to join the list of October K-pop comebacks.

On September 1, various news outlets reported that the girl group is preparing to release a new album this fall. At the time, Source Music, LE SSERAFIM’s agency confirmed the news to media outlet Newsen stating:

“It is true that LE SSERAFIM is preparing for a comeback. We’ll let you know the detailed schedule later.”

Days after the agency confirmed the group's new album, on September 6, news reports stating that the girl group's comeback date has been set for mid-October started doing the rounds.

The group's fandom, FEARNOTs, is super stoked about their comeback and has taken over Twitter to celebrate the news. One Twitter user wrote,

“We all cheered.”

LE SSERAFIM to mark their first comeback since member Kim Garam’s departure from the group

Notably, this is the group’s first comeback as a five-member group since Kim Garam left the group and the agency after accusations against her in the school violence case began increasing.

LE SSERAFIM released their debut mini-album FEARLESS earlier this year in May and if reports are to be believed, the group will be releasing a comeback album five months after their debut.

FEARNOTs are quite excited about the group’s first comeback and fans are ready to lend them all the support, as the group has been through a lot in recent times.

It is reported that they are in the final stages of their album now and fans cannot wait to hear what they produce next, considering their debut album FEARLESS was a smash hit.

Others simply wrote “LE SSERAFIM mid-October comeback” in bold letters to convey their excitement.

On July 19, HYBE officially announced that Kim Garam will be leaving LE SSERAFIM and the agency after getting embroiled in school violence accusations.

They terminated her exclusive contract stating that going forward the group will continue their activities as a five-member group.

“We extend our sincerest apologies to our fans and to those who have shown love and support to the group for causing concern over the controversy involving the member.”

When the school violence accusations against Kim Garam first emerged, Source Music initially denied the reports stating that someone was trying to defame Kim Garam.

When the accusations only grew further, they announced that Kim Garam would be temporarily halting all group activities. When they failed to reach a conclusion to the school violence controversy, they decided to terminate Kim Garam’s contract, something which didn’t go down well with fans as they felt HYBE should have acted more responsibly and investigated the accusations further.

On August 11, Kim Garam made her first public statement since her departure from HYBE. She apologized for hurting her fans and reiterated her innocence and said she was never involved in school violence.

She shared a detailed statement explaining her stance and what transpired between her and student “Yoo” who accused her of school violence and shared that her time with the group will always remain a precious memory for her.

More about LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM, derived from the phrase “I’m Fearless,” now consists of five members - IZ*ONE members Sakura and Kim Chae-won, former Produce 48 contestant Huh Yun-jin, and debut talents Hong Eun-chae, and Kazuha. On May 2, they released their first EP FEARLESS.

The powerful alternative pop song can be described as an upbeat song with a strong bass riff. Lyrically, the song describes the group's desire not to dwell on the past and move bravely towards their future.

BTS’ producer Bang PD also worked on writing and producing their debut song.

FEARLESS was well received by fans and hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 13 different regions.

On August 9, the music video for FEARLESS hit the coveted 100 million mark on YouTube becoming the fourth-fastest K-pop group debut music video in history to hit 100 million views on YouTube after aespa, ITZY, and IVE.

