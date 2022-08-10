LE SSERAFIM launches its fandom name and the meaning behind it

The wait for fans of LE SSERAFIM is over at last!

HYBE’s latest rookie K-Pop girl group has finally announced its fandom name. After months of brainstorming, the name of the fandom was decided to be FEARNOT.

Source Music, the agency for the five-member girl group, recently announced the fandom moniker and explained the reasoning behind it, which warmed the hearts of all the group's fans.

It is common knowledge among fans that the name LE SSERAFIM is an anagram for the phrase "I'M FEARLESS". This information was revealed when the group's name was officially announced by way of a motion release teaser on March 27. Hence, the term FEARNOT complements the group most aptly.

Fans react to the announcement of LE SSERAFIM’s fandom name

Fans of one of the upcoming K-Pop girl groups, LE SSERAFIM, have long awaited a name to represent themselves. The name of that fandom has finally been unveiled by the agency and fans are overjoyed.

The announcement was made by way of a press release by Source music. The press release stated:

“We’re here to reveal the official fandom name “FEARNOT” for LE SSERAFIM and the fans.”

Further, the announcement went on to explain the rationale behind the name.

“FEARNOT,” which is a homonym of “blooming” in Korean, carries a meaning that LE SSERAFIM marching forward fearlessly and fans who do “not fear” loving and supporting LE SSERAFIM come together to “bloom” every new moment.”

Lastly, Source music expressed its gratitude to all the fans and wished for their continued love and support for the band.

“We express our sincere gratitude to our “FEARNOT” sending LE SSERAFIM lots of love and we ask for your continued love and support.”

FEARNOTs are thrilled to get this new name for themselves. Many have taken to the internet to express their views on the new name. Fans are awed by the appropriateness of the fandom name. Further, many appreciated the way the name has multiple connotations as it sounds like the word for bloom in Korean and also means fear not in english.

Interestingly, one fan noted that the fandom name had been hinted at by the band’s members previously. One such instance concerned idol Yunjin, who in a meeting with fans nearly a month ago hinted at the group brainstorming to find a suitable fandom name for the group.

Yunjin on deciding a fandom name (image via Weverse)

Translation:

Fan: How about choosing a fandom name during a weekly meeting? It doesn’t matter if it's kelp or oyster. Choose a fandom name for us.

Yunjin: Lololol are you sure it doesn’t matter? Our weekly meetings are pure chaos. Are you okay with that?

Others noted that, the group’s leader Chaewon may have hinted at the fandom name months ago. To this speculation, the idol adeptly responded with just an emoji thus keeping the mystery alive.

Chaewon hinting at fandom name (image via Weverse)

One FEARNOT has also suggested a unique potential lightstick for the K-Pop girl group, deriving inspiration from the motion trailers launching the group and the latest fandom name release.

The rookie girl group band debuted with their album Fearless in May 2022 and has become one of the fastest growing K-Pop bands in the industry.

