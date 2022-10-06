HYBE girl-group LE SSERAFIM all set to perform ANTIFRAGILE for the first time on MNET's comeback show

HYBE's rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM has announced that they will collaborate with MNET to present a comeback show for their upcoming mini album, ANTIFRAGILE.

MNET will air the comeback show on October 17, 2022, at 7 pm KST on their channel and M2. The title of the show is confirmed to be LE SSERAFIM COMEBACK SHOW: ANTIFRAGILE. The album's title track, as well as the B-side tracks, will be performed by the quintet for the first time.

ʚSSERAFIMERSɞ @Sserafimers OMG!!! GUYSSS



According to Mnet's digital studio M2, "LE SSERAFIM’s Comeback Show: ANTIFAFIM COMEBACK SHOW" will be available on Mnet and M2 YouTube channels at 7 p.m. on the 17th.



#LE_SSERAFIM #ANTIFRAGILE OMG!!! GUYSSSAccording to Mnet's digital studio M2, "LE SSERAFIM’s Comeback Show: ANTIFAFIM COMEBACK SHOW" will be available on Mnet and M2 YouTube channels at 7 p.m. on the 17th. 🚨OMG!!! GUYSSSAccording to Mnet's digital studio M2, "LE SSERAFIM’s Comeback Show: ANTIFAFIM COMEBACK SHOW" will be available on Mnet and M2 YouTube channels at 7 p.m. on the 17th.#LE_SSERAFIM #ANTIFRAGILE https://t.co/qz3kuy43sA

ANTIFRAGILE is slated to be released on October 17 and will be their second comeback after their debut in May this year. The group also released a trailer for their upcoming album's title track, The Hydra.

All about LE SSERAFIM's upcoming album ANTIFRAGILE

K-pop group LE SSERAFFIM is making their second comeback this month, and fans are already excited. As per their schedule, the group is slated to make their comeback on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6 pm KST.

The group has already released several concept pictures that bring out the members' versatility and style.

HYBE has also released individual mood samplers for the group members. The album is supposed to have three versions: MIDNIGHT ONYX, IRRIDESCENT OPAL, and FROZEN AQUAMARINE.

On October 4, 2022, the group released the album's tracklist on their social media. The complete tracklist includes five songs, namely The Hydra, ANTIFRAGILE, Impurities, No Celestial, and Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am).

Fans are pleased to see that LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin and Sakura are included in the credits to three of the songs on the list. The former has contributed to the songwriting process of Impurities and No Celestial. Additionally, both the members worked together on the song Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am).

Mila is ANTIFRAGILE💪 @milkkura39



ANTIFRAGILE TRACKLIST

#LESSERAFIM_ANTIFRAGILE 3 ANTIFRAGILE TRACKS PARTICIPATED BY YUNJIN AND 1 FROM SAKURA!! MY GIRLS ARE SO TALENTED!!ANTIFRAGILE TRACKLIST 3 ANTIFRAGILE TRACKS PARTICIPATED BY YUNJIN AND 1 FROM SAKURA!! MY GIRLS ARE SO TALENTED!!😭😭💗💗ANTIFRAGILE TRACKLIST #LESSERAFIM_ANTIFRAGILE https://t.co/v7OPbrPyOR

Fans are elated to see that the LE SSERAFIM members are being encouraged to be more involved in their projects. LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin had already proven her mettle in song-writing skills when she released a YouTube cover of her self-produced and self-written song Raise y_our glass.

She was also credited as a co-producer for the song Blue Flame alongside member Chaewon for their first mini album FEARLESS.

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura had earlier been involved in the songwriting process for her previous group IZONE. Group member Chaewon, who helped write their debut title track FEARLESS, had mentioned in an interview that the agency encouraged members to try and write lyrics for different tracks. She said:

"The label opened up participation in writing the lyrics and melody for every song to us members and adopted a system of choosing our contributions blindly".

LE SSERAFFIM is the first girl group to debut under HYBE Labels and is managed by their subsidiary company Source Music, who is also responsible for managing the popular K-pop group G-Friend.

The quintet debuted on May 2, 2022, with their debut EP FEARLESS. The group's music video for the track FEARLESS recently crossed 100M views. The album now holds the title of the highest first week of sales by a K-pop girl-group debut album in Hanteo history.

Poll : 0 votes