LE SSERAFIM fans left enraged after Sakura and Kazuha are asked an inappropriate question on Japanese TV show

LE SSERAFIM fans are angry and upset with the MC of a Japanese TV show and rightfully so.

The two pop idols were invited to the Japanese variety show, NTV‘s Zero Ichi in July this year. One may wonder why we are bringing up an old video in September. This reason is an inappropriate question, which LE SSERAFIM members Sakura and Kazuha were asked on the show, which has left their fans enraged.

A video from the show was reposted on a popular Korean forum. In what was shown in the video, an MC from the show asked LE SSERAFIM’s Japanese members Sakura and Kazuha if they ever spent a night with a man in a hotel.

“How much does it cost to stay at a luxury hotel for a night?”

The girls were visibly taken aback by the sudden question, but calmly replied that they wouldn’t know the cost of a room for a night.

K-pop fans are enraged by the inappropriate question directed at the two girls and have taken to social media to react to this.

LE SSERAFIM fans demand an apology; Japanese translators claim there is a “misunderstanding”

The MC of the Japanese show should have read between the lines and taken their discomfort into consideration, but nonetheless, he went ahead and asked them.

“You probably went there with your boyfriend. Why are you pretending like you don’t know?”

As soon as this video from the Japanese variety show went viral, K-pop fans took to social media platforms to express their anger.

Fans argued that even if Sakura was 24 years old and Kazuha was 18 years old at the time, it is still very inappropriate to ask two women if they have ever been to a hotel room to spend the night with a man. They allege that this accounts for sexual harassment and should have been avoided.

K-pop fans are angry and rightfully so, considering K-pop idol dating scene is separate from J-pop, stating that the two young women shouldn’t have been put in this uncomfortable situation.

However, there is a twist in the tale. Japanese translators and Japanese fans of LE SSERAFIM confirmed that various news publications have in fact "mistranslated the video" and given it an altogether different meaning.

Japanese translators confirmed that LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and Kazuha were indeed asked about the price of a hotel room and the host nudged them to guess, but it certainly wasn’t in the way it is portrayed in the media.

Check out some fan reactions from the other side as well.

Japanese fans claim that the articles doing the rounds are completely fabricated.

Prior to this, members Sakura and Kazuha appeared on the same show in May via a video call, a little two weeks after their debut.

Fans are hoping that going forward, channel HYBE will ensure such an incident never occur again and measures are taken effectively.

LE SSERAFIM to comeback in October with new album ANTIFRAGILE

Some good news for all the FEARNOTs (aka LE SSERAFIM fans), is that the talented five-member group has announced their first ever comeback with their second mini-album, ANTIFRAGILE, on October 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) .

This is their first comeback as a five-member group, after member Kim Garam’s exit from the group.

In the first teaser video, the members of the group boldly ask:

“DO YOU THINK IM FRAGILE?”

The album aims to explore their inner turmoil, emotions and the many stories the girls want to share with the world via their music.

The pre-orders for ANTIFRAGILE have begun as of today, that is from September 19.

