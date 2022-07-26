ProtectSakura hashtag trends after LE SSERAFIM’s fans demand HYBE to take action against online verbal abuse and rumours 

On July 25, LE SSERAFIM fans took to social media with the hashtag #protectSakura to express their outrage and demand that HYBE and Source Music defend Sakura from malicious rumours circulating online.

Global fans of LE SSERAFIM came together to list all the unfavourable posts making the rounds on various social media platforms and forums. They then issued a joint statement addressed to her agency, demanding that they take immediate action against the singer's detractors.

This is fresh trouble for LE SSERAFIM and HYBE after member Kim Garam's much-debated exit from the group last week was accused of "noise marketing" by naysayers.

What are the rumours surrounding LE SSERAFIM's Sakura?

One cannot say for certain what sparked the malicious rumours and gossip surrounding LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, but there have been recent incidents that may point us in the right direction.

Netizens recently engaged in a heated online debate over whether Sakura had any plastic surgery done or not. The comparisons started when an anonymous netizen compared her pictures to those of Japanese celebrity Asuka Saito.

Netizens were astounded to notice that Sakura appeared to be much older than Asuka Saito despite being the same age, and they wondered if the idol had undergone plastic surgery.

There are also rumours that she had a strained relationship with ex-LE SSERAFIM member Kim Garam and knew details about her past.

The idol appeared to be aware of the malicious rumours floating around her, as she shared a photo of herself tucked under a blanket with the caption:

"You know your bed is the safest place, right?" Your bed is the best place. The outside world is dangerous. The outside world is so scary, you know. I don't know what's happening. So everyone, stay safe in bed. ":

Fans of LE SSERAFIM put together a lengthy statement addressed to HYBE and Source Music

Sakura’s global fans, who identify themselves as SAKURA GLOBAL FANS UNION, put together a detailed report mentioning that since March 2022, malicious rumours and serious verbal abuse against the idol have grown rampant on social media.

The fanbase identified fabricated rumours circulating about the idol on Korean and Chinese social media forums, particularly circulating on Weibo and TikTok (Chinese social media platforms). The sad part is that by posting false information about Sakura, the pieces have reached up to 5 million reads.

Fans are of the opinion that it is a case of negative marketing and smear campaigns against the member and LE SSERAFIM and believe that the situation has gotten out of hand and have demanded that HYBE and Source Music take legal action against haters to protect her pride.

LE SSERAFIM fans went on to explain that the false information was written and purposefully distributed on Korean and Chinese forums at the same time. This misinformation was then spread to other countries via social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and others.

LE SSERAFIM's fans are requesting HYBE and Source Music to continuously monitor social media platforms and check netizens’ comments at regular intervals, take strong legal action against malicious rumors and haters, update fans regarding the status of the legal responses and punish the perpetrator according to the law.

LE SSERAFIM fans are of the opinion that if the company continues to ignore these malicious rumors, it will cause harm not only to the group’s reputation but also to the idol’s mental health in the long run.

They therefore hope that HYBE and Source Music will take legal action as soon as possible and issue a notice acknowledging fans’ reports.

HYBE and Source Music haven’t reacted to the news yet and fans are hopeful that justice will be on the idol's side.

